STEPHENS CITY — The Stone House Foundation recently received a $50,000 donation for the Stone House Restoration Project from the James L. and Mary Jane Bowman Charitable Trust.
The project seeks to return the Stone House, located at 5428 Main St., to how it appeared in 1830 when Henry Jackson owned it. The oldest part of the house dates to the 1760s.
The restoration continues the vision of Mildred Lee Grove, who founded the Stone House Foundation in 1990. Near the end of her life, Grove felt the need to turn the Stone House into a museum so Stephens City would have a place to preserve its heritage. Grove died in 1997 at the age of 94. She left an endowment of about $3.5 million to ensure that the foundation could carry her vision for the property forward. The foundation operates the Newtown History Center, a privately endowed museum in Stephens City.
The James L. and Mary Jane Bowman Charitable Trust’s $50,000 donation, which was made on Sept. 17, is the largest cash donation since Grove’s original bequest.
“It is a welcome vote of confidence in our effort to achieve what Miss Grove had envisioned over thirty years ago for the oldest surviving house in the town,” Linden Fravel, president of the Stone House Foundation, said in a news release.
This gift comes as the long-awaited shingling of the Stone House’s roof is set to begin Thursday. Byron Smith, the Newtown History Center’s executive director and curator, said the shingling work will last several weeks.
“It’s a major step,” Smith said. “We’ve been working on this plan for putting these particular kinds of shingles on for almost 30 years. So it’s kind of amazing to say we are actually doing it.”
The wedge-shaped shingles are made from red oak logs and shaved smooth with a drawknife. The only way to manufacture them is by hand.
“They are not sawn into shape. They are split along the natural lines of the wood’s grain,” according to the Newtown History Center website. “This helps them not to warp or ‘cup’ after they are installed and exposed to the elements. Because they are made by hand, they represent many hundreds of hours of hand-skilled labor. The skills and obsolete technologies used to manufacture these shingles are no longer commonly understood and practiced by those in the carpentry business, [so] finding contractors who can make them can be a challenge.”
People are welcome to stop by the house to view the shingle work in progress or check out updates on the museum’s social media pages during the first week of October.
Two preservation contracting firms are involved in the project. Kreamer, Pa.-based Country Homestead will install the shingles. Winchester-based Vintage Renovation & Construction Inc. will perform the other work on the adjoining gable weatherboards and eaves.
While the roof work will take a few weeks, it will be a few years before the Stone House’s interior and exterior are fully restored, Smith said.
Visit the Newtown History Center’s website at newtownhistorycenter.org.
