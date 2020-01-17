Joshua Smallwood wears a scarf to keep the wind at bay Thursday as he mixes cement for a new limestone main entrance sign for the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley on Amherst Street. Smallwood is working with his dad, Ben Smallwood (at right in background), and his brother, Russell Smallwood (at left in background). The trio make up Stoneworks of Bloomery, W.Va. The project should take three weeks to complete. The building at top right is James Wood Middle School.
