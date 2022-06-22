First grade:
Aurora Anderson, Joshua Bergeron, Dereck Berrios Alarcon, Sarah Breezee, Maria Canizalez Martinez, Daleigh Carper, Blair Dickerson, London Edens , Addilyn Edwards, Sofia Garcia Gonzalez, Jaxson Houtz, Jaxson Huff, Isla Lock, Jameson McClaughry, Hector Mondragon, Debora Portillo, Riley Powers, Brooke Schreiner, D'mitri Shifflett, Natalie Simons, Daleyza Soto-Canales, Helen Timbers, and Macie Wolfe.
Second grade:
Donald Amos, Beckett Anderson, Maritere Espinosa Ortiz, Loralie Hart, Estelle Krippner, Emory Lockhart, Alexia Marcum, Nicole Martinez Dominguez, June Nail, Adhele Osorio Vasquez, Diego Ramirez Ramirez, William Ritter, Colby Roll, and Macie Stover.
Third grade:
Belinda Bautista-Paiz, Ann Bowmaster, Mckinley Cameron, Declan Carper, Brantley Crawford, Bella Johnson, Keeley Jurkowski, Grace Kang, Gregory May, Lily Pitts, Harper Ratliff, Viggo Skandsen, and Faith Walker.
Fourth grade:
Orion Cook, Kloe Crandall, Nathaniel Gray, Luis Marin Jimenez, Quinn Roush, Evelyn Salvador Santiago, Katherine Schoell, Robert Simmons, and Ian Skandsen.
Fifth grade:
Justin Arellano, Moises Castanon-Membreno, Joshua Howard, Seth Christian Marte, Claire Newlin, Evelyn Settle, Abigail Swope, and Haley Trenary
