First Grade: Aurora Anderson, Joshua Bergeron, Sarah Breezee, Daleigh Carper, Brendon Clark, Blair Dickerson, London Edens , Sofia Garcia Gonzalez, Eleni Hayes, Jaxson Houtz, Jaxson Huff, Jameson McClaughry, Hector Mondragon, Isabella Montoya, Uriel Morales-Mota, Karla Peredo Chavez, Debora Portillo, Riley Powers, Jayce Ridgeway, Brooke Schreiner, D'mitri Shifflett, Natalie Simons, Helen Timbers, and Macie Wolfe.
Second Grade: Donald Amos, Maritere Espinosa Ortiz, Makenna Hardy, Loralie Hart, Owen Hounshell, Estelle Krippner, Nicole Martinez Dominguez, June Nail, Adhele Osorio Vasquez, Kage Owens, Diego Ramirez Ramirez, William Ritter, Colby Roll, Wyatt Schuller, Macie Stover, and Curtis Trenary.
Third Grade: Titan Barnes, Belinda Bautista-Paiz, Mckinley Cameron, Declan Carper, Brantley Crawford, Keeley Jurkowski, Grace Kang, Gregory May, Levi Moore, Mateo Orellana Chinchilla, Harper Ratliff, and Viggo Skandsen.
Fourth Grade: Orion Cook, Nathaniel Gray, John Hart, Andy Lopez, Luis Marin Jimenez, Caden Morrison, Emma Powers, Sophia Ritter, Quinn Roush, Evelyn Salvador Santiago, Katherine Schoell, Gaia Vik, and Maddison Wolfe.
Fifth Grade: Justin Arellano, Raegan Carpenter, Moises Castanon-Membreno, Darwin Flores-Garcia, Janely Hernandez-Martinez, Claire Newlin, Evelyn Settle, and Abigail Swope.
