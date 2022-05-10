Stonewall Elementary School all “A” honor roll for the third grading period:
1st Grade
Aurora Anderson, Joshua Bergeron, Daleigh Carper, Blair Dickerson, London Edens , Addilyn Edwards, Sofia Garcia Gonzalez, Jaxson Houtz, Jaxson Huff, Jameson McClaughry, Hector Mondragon, Karla Peredo Chavez, Debora Portillo, Riley Powers, Angel Rangel, D’mitri Shifflett, Landon Sfarnas, Helen Timbers, and Macie Wolfe.
2nd Grade
Donald Amos, Beckett Anderson, Janna Dailey, Bryce DeHaven, Maritere Espinosa Ortiz, Makenna Hardy, Loralie Hart, Owen Hounshell, Estelle Krippner, Emory Lockhart, Nicole Martinez Dominguez, June Nail, Adhele Osorio Vasquez, Kage Owens, Diego Ramirez Ramirez, William Ritter, and Caleb Walker.
3rd Grade
Belinda Bautista-Paiz, Ann Bowmaster, Declan Carper, Brantley Crawford, Greta Frye, Theron Hayes, Bella Johnson, Keeley Jurkowski, Grace Kang, Gregory May, Lily Pitts, Harper Ratliff, Tripp Simpson, Viggo Skandsen, and Faith Walker.
4th Grade
Orion Cook, Kloe Crandall, Nathaniel Gray, John Hart, Warren Kritzer, Luis Marin Jimenez, Emma Powers, Quinn Roush, Katherine Schoell, Robert Simmons, Ian Skandsen, Gaia Vik, and Maddison Wolfe.
5th Grade
Camden Coffman, Natalie Farris, Darwin Flores-Garcia, Janely Hernandez-Martinez, Seth Christian Marte, Claire Newlin, Evelyn Settle, Charlie Tavenner, Stella Taylor, and Haley Trenary.
