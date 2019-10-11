WINCHESTER — Stonewall Park was unanimously chosen by the Frederick County Board of Supervisors on Wednesday night as the name for a new ballpark on Stephenson Road.
The $2 million ballpark, being developed by Frederick Water and built by Perry Engineering, is slated for substantial completion by Dec. 5. It will replace the ballfields at Clearbrook Park.
Earlier this year, the county’s Parks and Recreation Department asked the public for name suggestions for the ballpark. More than 50 were submitted for consideration, with Parks and Recreation Commission members narrowing down the list to three candidates: Stephenson Road Park, Stonewall Park and Hot Run Park.
Judith McCann-Slaughter, who represents the Stonewall District on the Board of Supervisors, made a motion at Wednesday night’s meeting to select Stonewall Park.
But at Tuesday night’s Parks and Recreation Commission meeting, commission member Natalie Gerometta expressed concern that “with today’s times” the county could get pushback for using Stonewall in the ballpark’s name, alluding to recent controversies around the country over Confederate monuments and buildings and roads bearing names of Confederate leaders. Thomas J. “Stonewall” Jackson was a well-known Confederate general.
Parks and Recreation Director Jason Robertson pointed out that Stonewall is also the name of the magisterial district in which the new ballpark is located.
Other commissioners said they don’t expect backlash over the name. “I don’t know that people even put two and two together sometimes,” commissioner Amy Strosnider said.
No one can definitively say, however, how the Stonewall Magisterial District got its name.
“The only thing people know here about the naming of the Stonewall District is that it has been on the books forever, longer than anyone can remember,” Frederick County Public Information Officer Karen Vacchio said. “We do not know where the name came from.”
Joan Wood, who works in the Stewart Bell Jr. Archives Room at Handley Regional Library in Winchester, said the magisterial district was probably named for Stonewall Jackson, but she could not find records to that effect.
The ballpark will include two 300-foot fields, two 225-foot fields, one 100-foot Tee ball field, a concession stand, three buildings with 12 restroom units, 226 parking spaces and ball field lighting.
Also at Wednesday’s meeting, the supervisors:
Voted unanimously to transfer $4.5 million in unspent funds from fiscal year 2019 to the county’s capital fund. The capital fund can be used to pay for projects that come up during the year.
Agreed to schedule public hearings on two proposed ordinance amendments. One would make small telecommunications facilities a by-right use, if they are no more than 50 feet in height from the ground. The other would change parts of the county’s zoning ordinance dealing with landscaping, buffer and screening; off-street parking, and requirements for certain uses. One proposed change would prevent tractor-trailer parking facilities from being next to residential areas. The public hearings will be held at a Planning Commission meeting later this year. After the Planning Commission makes a recommendation on the proposed changes, the Board of Supervisors will hold its own public hearing.
Attending the meeting at the County Administration Building at 107 N. Kent St. were Chairman Charles DeHaven Jr. and supervisors Gary Lofton, J. Douglas McCarthy, Judith McCann-Slaughter, Bob Wells, Blaine Dunn and Shannon Trout.
