WOODSTOCK — The administrator of the Stoney Creek Adult Care can no longer work at an assisted living facility after she was convicted last week for abusing a patient.
Lori Herring, 62, of the 7000 block of Port Republic Road, Port Republic, was sentenced Friday in Shenandoah County Circuit Court to two years in prison, all suspended, after pleading guilty under the Alford doctrine to one felony count of abusing an incapacitated adult.
A plea under the Alford doctrine means that a defendant does not admit guilt but concedes there’s enough evidence for a conviction.
The sentence comes with two years of unsupervised probation, which includes the special condition of having no active part in patient care at Stoney Creek Adult Care, 526 Stoney Creek Blvd., Edinburg.
According to state code 63.2-1720, a felony conviction of abuse and neglect of an incapacitated adult prevents someone from working at an assisted living facility or adult daycare. A person convicted of certain misdemeanors can work for an assisted care facility if five years since the conviction have passed.
According to a criminal complaint, the charge stems from a victim and a witness at Stoney Creek Adult Care giving matching statements that Herring hit a woman on the right side of her face with her open left palm in October.
The abuse also involved Herring reaching around a chair the victim was sitting in and pulling it out from underneath her, causing her to fall to the floor, the complaint states. The victim screamed in pain, the complaint states. Herring then attempted to drag the victim by her arm to her room, pulling her across the floor, the complaint states.
The victim was released and remained laying on the floor for the remainder of the night, with no physical assistance until about 7 the following morning, the complaint adds.
The victim had surgery for a fractured hip, and she had bruising on her arm consistent with being dragged, the complaint states. The victim stated there had been a history of physical and verbal abuse by Herring, the complaint adds.
Herring was going to enter into a plea deal earlier in the month that would have reduced the charge to a misdemeanor disorderly conduct charge and then a second deal on Friday to reduce the charge to assault and battery, after completion of one year of supervised probation with the same special condition of having no active part in patient care, according to court documents.
But the victim's family was opposed to the charge being reduced to a misdemeanor, and the deals were rejected by Judge Kevin Black the first time and then substitute Judge Dennis Hupp the second time.
A letter from the victim’s family later submitted to the court states, in part, that a misdemeanor conviction does not reflect the nature of the incident.
Attorney Mark Obenshain represented the victim and her family. He stated the felony conviction bars Herring from working for any assisted living facility per state code, which is what the victim's family also wanted.
Obenshain, who has filed a civil lawsuit in Shenandoah County Circuit Court against Herring on behalf of the victim's family, questioned who will lead the facility now.
"They need to be protected," Obenshain said of the patients seeking care.
An attempt to reach a Virginia Department of Social Services spokesperson for a plan on leadership at the facility late Wednesday afternoon was unsuccessful. A person who answered the phone for a number listed for the facility told The Northern Virginia Daily the wrong number was called before hanging up the phone.
Herring is due back in Shenandoah County at 9 a.m. May 10, 2023, for a final disposition of the plea deal.
Herring had been released on bond since October, and was represented by attorney Shannon Kite, of Harrisonburg. An attempt to reach him for comment was unsuccessful.
