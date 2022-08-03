MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — Nicole Stoneberger recently added Stoney’s Whiskey, Wine and Raw Bar to the businesses she owns in downtown Martinsburg.
Both Nicole and Jamey Stoneberger, her husband and business partner, have an entrepreneurial spirit.
“We knew right off the bat that we wanted to start a second business sooner or later in the area,” Jamey said. “We bounced around with the idea of starting a restaurant because I was in the restaurant industry most of my life. We knew we wanted to do it in the downtown Martinsburg area, and we wanted to bring something to downtown that downtown didn't have.”
Since Nicole started Nikki Visions, her hair salon in Martinsburg in 2016, the couple, originally from Harpers Ferry, has been passionate about downtown Martinsburg and its growth — they even bought a home downtown.
“You know, as it does when you're in this type of thing, it just all comes together at some point. We are relying on Jamey's expertise and background for this concept for sure,” Nicole said.
Jamey noted that the oyster bar trend is something you see popping up in major cities.
“We figured, let's incorporate a raw bar where people can come in, get fresh oysters, nice lobster rolls, a variety of whiskeys, stuff that that, things that the city of Martinsburg doesn’t have,” he said.
Jamey started off his career when he was young, traveling to Washington, D.C., for work for most of his life.
“Of all of the experiences, where I really found a home and learned a lot about the restaurant industry was with the Clyde's restaurant group in Washington, D.C.,” he said. “The largest restaurant group in the Virginia, Maryland, D.C. area. It's just a company that knows how to treat their employees, train their employees and treat their guests. That's why they're successful, and I learned a lot from working with that restaurant group.”
Nicole said that since 2016, she and her husband have fallen in love with downtown Martinsburg and the idea of growing it.
“We met a lot of really great people that are really so passionate about downtown and rebuilding it and everything that's been going on with it,” Nicole said. “We really wanted to be part of that somehow.”
Stoney’s 10-person team has passion for what it does, the Stonebergers said.
“We've been blessed with hiring a great team. We couldn’t ask for a better one,” Jamey said. “They care about the quality of food being put out. The bartender's always staying busy, making sure the bar stays clean, making sure the drinks go out exactly the way they're supposed to, so we've been blessed with a great team. Everyone has been on point.”
One of the main things that Nicole and Jamey wanted to keep at the forefront when starting Stoney’s was to keep it small and personable.
“The mission of Stoney’s is to bring the community together like family and create a place where everyone is welcome with amazing drinks, fresh food and familiar faces,” they said. “The community gets that feeling when they come to Stoney’s. We are so grateful for the people and for the city of Martinsburg and the support they’ve shown us.”
Jamey said Nicole let him name the business after his family nickname, Stoney.
“My father is nicknamed Stoney, my brothers, my cousins and it all comes from my grandfather who was nicknamed Stoney, a WWII veteran who passed in 1981,” he said. “Every male in my family was nicknamed Stoney. It's a big family name for me.”
Saturday nights at Stoney's usually includes live, acoustic music. Stoney’s food and cocktail menus will be added to monthly.
Stoney's is located at 119 E. Martin St. in downtown Martinsburg. Phone: 304-901-5989.
Find it on Facebook, Instagram and its website, stoneyswhiskeyrawbar.com.
Reservations can be made through Facebook or the website.
