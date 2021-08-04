WINCHESTER — The building that formerly housed The Winchester Star's printing press and distribution facility is being converted into a craft beer brewery.
Front Royal Brewing Co., established in 2018 on Main Street in Front Royal, is expanding to 2 N. Kent St. in Winchester. Owners Kerry Barnhart, Tim Barnhart and Jeffrey Carroll signed papers on Tuesday to lease 13,000 square feet of the 35,680-square-foot building owned by the Byrd family, former publishers of The Winchester Star.
"It's the perfect space," said Mike McCarthy, general manager and head brewer for Front Royal Brewing Co.
"We're very pleased," added Thomas W. Byrd, a former general manager of The Winchester Star who now oversees the North Kent Street property on behalf of North Kent Properties LLC. "This is the exact type of tenant we were hoping to find for this spot."
The Byrd family owned and operated The Star from 1897 until it sold the business to Ogden Newspapers Inc. of Wheeling, West Virginia, on April 1, 2018. One year later, The Star’s offices moved to 100 N. Loudoun St., suite 110, and the Byrds retained ownership of the 2 N. Kent. St. property.
The original Kent Street structure was built in 1946 but expanded several times over the years to accommodate printing presses, a mail room, a loading dock and additional offices. According to the city of Winchester, the entire structure has an assessed value of nearly $3 million.
The Byrds previously announced the south end of the building, comprised of the original structure plus a 1989 addition to its rear, are being renovated to eventually house offices and apartments. The brewery plans on occupying most of the space on the north end of the property, which was built in 1964 and 1981 to accommodate The Winchester Star's printing operations and circulation department.
With its expansion into Winchester, Front Royal Brewing Co. is also rebranding its line of craft beers. Effective today, McCarthy said the beer's brand name is Vibrissa.
"It's tougher to distribute beer outside of your area with a name that geographically locates you in that area," McCarthy said regarding the new name.
Currently, Front Royal Brewing Co.'s line of beers can be purchased at independent stores and restaurants throughout the Northern Shenandoah Valley and in Loudoun County, Fairfax, Arlington, Alexandria and Washington, D.C.
It's selling so well, Carroll said, the Front Royal brewery can't keep pace with demand, which is what led company officials to seek a second, larger location in Winchester. While the equipment in Front Royal is only big enough to make about 20 kegs of beer at a time, the Winchester brewery will be able to produce about 40 kegs per batch.
"We just can't make enough beer," Carroll said.
Both breweries will also produce canned beers to be sold at area retailers including West Oaks Farm Market, Near Food Mart, Shawnee Springs Market and more.
"We love the Shenandoah Valley and didn't want to go outside of it to expand," Kerry Barnhart said. "We thought about a whole bunch of different places but Winchester made the most sense for us."
In addition to hosting a brewery that will produce a range of craft beers, the new Winchester location — just like the one in Front Royal — will include a family-friendly taproom with an assortment of pub foods and, of course, a variety of Vibrissa beers. There will also be a gift shop and lounge.
Carroll said he believes Front Royal Brewing Co.'s two breweries and taprooms will eventually bring beer lovers from across the country to the Northern Shenandoah Valley.
"We want to get beer drinkers from Maine to Florida, even California," he said.
If all goes according to plan, McCarthy said the Winchester brewery should start producing Vibrissa beer in March. The taproom should open two to three months afterwards.
Winchester Development Services Director Shawn Hershberger said he's pleased to welcome Front Royal Brewing Co. to Old Town, where it will be blocks away from three other craft breweries — Winchester Brew Works, Alesatian Brewing Co., Broken Window Brewing Co. Escutcheon Brewing is located just outside the downtown area.
"The growth of our downtown has been consistently strong and the existing breweries have established an outstanding local beer scene," Hershberger said. "Vibrissa will only add another layer to what is already a solid draw within Winchester."
For more information about Front Royal Brewing Co. and its line of Vibrissa craft beers, visit frontroyalbrewing.com.
One thing about Winchester City Council believes in is having enough beer places to become The Party City. If we can't get anything else approved we can just mention it has alcohol somewhere and it will get approved. Are we aiding the drunk drivers?
Only in our Local Government....
You've got that right, WINCBEST. That's all we need is more places for people to get drunk.
I'm excited about Front Royal Brewing Co. expanding to Winchester, welcome!! Hopefully, by next spring things will be in place.
