BERRYVILLE — The man accused of shooting at a Clarke County deputy Monday morning was reportedly acting strangely moments before the incident.
That’s according to Nalls Farm Market employee Jared Jackson, who said Timothy B. Neal, 33, of Herndon, came into the store around 8:30 a.m. and “was walking kind of funny and said he needed an ambulance.”
While a Nalls Farm Market co-worker was on the phone with a Clarke County emergency dispatcher, Neal left the business at 4869 Harry Byrd Highway (Va. 7) and started walking east along the highway.
“He seemed like he was strung out on something,” Jackson said. “I don’t think he was drunk. I think it was something else. I’m not sure.”
The dispatcher sent a patrol vehicle to check out the situation, Jackson said, “and about 10 minutes later, 10 or 15 cops went by.”
The Clarke County Sheriff’s Office deputy who initially responded to the scene found Neal about a quarter-mile down the highway, at the entrance to Hawthorne Lane. He was walking in the grassy median that divides the eastbound and westbound lanes of Va. 7.
According to Virginia State Police, the deputy, whose name has not been released, asked Neal for identification. When the officer returned to his patrol vehicle to check Neal’s information, Neal allegedly pulled a gun from his waistband and shot at the deputy, striking the officer’s Ford SUV.
The deputy, who was not hurt, took cover and returned fire, but state police have not said how many shots were discharged. Neal was wounded by at least one bullet and treated for non-life-threatening injuries at Winchester Medical Center.
Virginia State Police Public Relations Director Corinne Geller said in a media release that Neal was transferred to the Northwest Regional Adult Detention Center in Frederick County on Monday after receiving medical attention at the hospital. He is charged with attempted capital murder of a police officer, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and shooting into an occupied vehicle.
A bond hearing for Neal is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. today in Clarke County General District Court. Neal is expected to participate via a video feed from the jail near Winchester.
When asked for information about the case on Tuesday, the Clarke County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office declined to comment.
According to court records, Neal pleaded guilty to a felony charge of possession with the intent to distribute on Nov. 25, 2008, in Loudoun County Circuit Court. He was sentenced to five years in prison, with all but 15 months suspended.
His most recent brush with the law stems from an Oct. 19 misdemeanor charge for marijuana possession in Loudoun County. Court records state that Neal didn’t show up for a hearing on Jan. 22, and a bench warrant for his arrest was issued three days later. On March 26, he was found guilty in absentia of the drug charge and a misdemeanor count of failure to appear and was fined $250 plus court costs. The fines were due on June 26 but have not been paid.
Neal also has a history of traffic violations. He was found guilty of five driving infractions from 2016 through 2018 in Loudoun, Fairfax and Prince William counties.
If convicted on all four felonies he is currently charged with in Clarke County, Neal faces more than 25 years in prison.
The incident remains under investigation by the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Culpeper Field Office.
