Storefront decorated for Valentine’s Day

Cherubs hang from the ceiling at Sponseller’s Flower Shop, Inc. in Berryville on Tuesday where the storefront and display windows have been decorated for Valentine’s Day. Floral designer Stephanie Tomblin, of Boyce, has worked at the shop for 50 years.

 Jeff Taylor/The Winchester Star

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.