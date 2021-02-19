The “pretty significant” snowstorm predicted for Thursday turned out to be pretty insignificant, as forecasts for up to a foot of snow fizzled.
Slightly warmer temperatures than predicted caused less snow, according to Luis Rosa, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s Sterling office. He said 4½ to 5½ inches of snow fell in Clarke and Frederick counties and Winchester.
While less than predicted, freezing rain, sleet and snow made for a dangerous mix for drivers Thursday morning. But with school buildings closed and many businesses and government offices shuttered, traffic was light, minimizing crashes and stuck vehicles.
“It ain’t too bad. I’ve seen worse,” said Thomas Heflin as he took a break from plowing with a tractor on North Frederick Pike (U.S. 522) around 11 a.m. Heflin is an employee of Hoffman Brothers Farm in Gore, which contracts with the Virginia Department of Transportation to do snow removal.
As of 4 p.m., no weather-related fatal crashes had occurred statewide, according to state police. Most local crashes were minor and occurred in the morning before snow and freezing rain ended around 11 a.m. In Clarke and Frederick counties and Winchester, state police responded to eight crashes — none involving injuries — and 15 disabled vehicles, according to spokesman Sgt. Brent Coffey. He said in an email that most responses were to incidents on Interstate 81.
As of 3 p.m., the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office had responded to just three minor crashes and five disabled vehicles, according to Lt. Warren W. Gosnell, Sheriff’s Office spokesman. “It would appear the majority of the public heeded earlier advice to stay home and off the roadways, if possible,” he said in an email.
No crashes and only two disabled vehicle calls were responded to by the Clarke County Sheriff’s Office as of 4 p.m., according to Chief Deputy Travis M. Sumption.
Some drivers didn’t have the option of staying home. They included Winchester resident Abel Borromeo who stopped at the Sunnyside Handy Mart at 1462 N. Frederick Pike for gas and windshield wiper fluid for his 2016 G63 AMG Mercedes-Benz SUV. Borromeo was heading to Dulles International Airport and hoping his flight to Seattle to visit his mother wasn’t cancelled. “I’m about to find out,” he said.
Also fueling up at the Handy Mart was Robbie Marchant, Timber Ridge School director of financial services. The school in Cross Junction educates boys with behavioral and emotional issues. They live on campus and attend classes regardless of the weather.
Marchant, of Winchester, normally drives a Toyota Camry. She switched to her husband’s Subaru Forester SUV to deal with the icy roads.
“Everybody has to be there because our kids still need treatment,” Marchant said. “The best thing is if I can get behind a plow. I might have to go 10 miles an hour, but it’s worth it.”
VDOT prepared for the worst. In its Staunton District, which includes Clarke and Frederick counties, crews worked 12-hour shifts 24/7, according to a news release. There were 900 pieces of equipment, which includes dump trucks and graders as well as plows, and 1,400 people involved in snow removal.
The average cost per day for VDOT for a major statewide winter storm is $11 million. The department has budgeted $211 million for snow removal for the 2020-21 season.
With overnight precipitation predicted, Winchester city offices and Jim Barnett Park will open at 10 a.m. today, according to city spokeswoman Amy Simmons. City buses will begin routes at 10:40 a.m.
Clarke County government offices will open on time, according to County Administrator Chris Boies. Karen Vacchio, Frederick County spokeswoman, said county offices will open at 10 a.m. today.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.