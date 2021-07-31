WINCHESTER — Lt. Wally Stotlemyer is now a captain, Winchester Police Department Chief John Piper announced Friday.
Stotlemyer began his law enforcement career with the department in 1998. His assignments included establishing and leading the Community Resources Team and being the team leader for the Northwest Virginia Regional Drug Task Force. He has also served as a lieutenant in the patrol and administration divisions. He is currently commander of the patrol division, which includes animal control, canine, and school resource officer programs.
“I am extremely proud of Captain Stotlemyer, and he is very deserving of this hard-earned accomplishment in his career,” Piper stated in a news release. “Captain Stotlemyer has shown an unwavering commitment to the men and women of the Winchester Police Department, the community we all serve, and professional policing. Captain Stotlemyer’s experiences are wide-ranging and he has excelled in a variety of important assignments in our agency. I am excited to have Captain Stotlemyer as part of our command staff, and I am confident that he will continue to help lead the Winchester Police Department forward.”
Stotlemyer’s professional accomplishments include numerous recognitions and awards from civic organizations and national programs. He maintains numerous law enforcement certifications including being a graduate of the Virginia Commonwealth’s Attorney Top Gun school, DEA Drug Unit Commanders and Leadership Academy, and Public Agency Training Council Leadership Academy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.