WARRENTON — The Sherando football team made sure there was no late-game drama this time around.
After playing three games decided in the final minutes to open the season, the Warriors led by 24 points at the half and finished with a 38-0 win over Fauquier at Falcon Field on Friday.
Micah Carlson completed 9 of 15 passes (three for 28 yards or more) for 170 yards and two touchdowns, Christian Ruiz ran 16 times for 83 yards and three touchdowns, and the Warriors' starting defense held Fauquier (1-2) to 124 yards before coming out with the score 38-0.
Sherando (3-0) had three total takeaways, including two that set the Warrior offense up inside the Fauquier red zone for touchdowns, and stopped the Falcons on downs three times inside the Sherando 30. The Warriors' defensive excellence helped Sherando overcome three fumbles in the first half — two on handoffs, one when an attempt to field a punt was muffed.
"It's definitely good to come out and take care of business and play the way we're capable of playing," Sherando coach T.J. Rohrbaugh said. "I thought the effort was there. I thought the effort was there every week.
"Again, there's just too many mistakes. We can't continue to make these mistakes. Tonight we were fortunate to come out on the right side of things, but moving forward we've got to clean up those mistakes, take this momentum from today and not get complacent, and come back and work hard next week."
A fumble on a handoff at the Fauquier 12-yard line put an end to Sherando's first possession, but the Falcons gave the ball right back on the next play when they couldn't secure a handoff. Ethan Gonzalez fell on the ball at the Fauquier 14, and Ruiz broke at least three tackles on a run up the middle on the following play for a touchdown. The first of Noah Smith's five extra points made it 7-0 with 4:28 left in the first quarter.
A 36-yard pass play on a long throw from quarterback Ben Noland to the left on the first play of the Falcons' next drive put Fauquier at the Sherando 37, but that would be the Falcons' biggest play of the game. Three plays later Jake Dann threw down Chase Leazer — one of three players to take snaps from the center for Fauquier — for a loss of one yard after Leazer tried to sprint to his right on fourth-and-3 with 2:15 left in the first quarter.
Gonzalez's fumble recovery and Dann's tackle were just the start of Sherando's suffocating and clutch play on defense.
The Warriors fumbled another handoff on their next possession to give Fauquier the ball at the Sherando 29, but the Warriors broke up a fourth-and-10 pass from the 29 four plays later and went on to score.
The Nowlin brothers, defensive ends Jamaal (a senior) and Kaleb (a junior) teamed up for a nine-yard sack on fourth-and-6 from the Warrior 15 on the first play of the fourth quarter.
Dann intercepted a pass at the the Falcon 30 on the possession after that and returned it to the 7, and Ruiz took a shoveled pitch left from Carlson on the next play and ran the ball in to close out the scoring with 9:20 left.
The Falcons had 43 rushing attempts for 96 yards, and no one had more than 33 yards.
"Our focus coming into this week was we wanted to stop the run, and I think we did a good job of stopping their go-to run plays," Rohrbaugh said. "[On the defensive line], we've bumped Drew Tyson down inside, and he's doing a good job for us. Hunter Ratchford had a good game, Ethan Gonzalez and Parker Fredman are rotating in there. We're going with our five down linemen, and I thought they all did a pretty good job."
Rohrbaugh also praised the Nowlin brothers for what they're doing on the ends and how they lift the team with their work ethic in practice.
"Eleven hats to the ball," Jamaal Nowlin said. "Coach preaches that every day in practice, so we just try and stay doing what he wants. We adjusted to what they were doing with the pass after they got that one deep ball on us. They had a couple good runs, but the run wasn't really there for them at all."
Jamaal Nowlin also had a solo sack, giving him 3.5 for the season and Kaleb 6.5.
"We complement each other good," Jamaal said. "We know our weaknesses and our strengths."
Carlson and his receivers made several big plays to take advantage of the defense's efforts throughout the game.
Though the first possession ended with the fumble, Tucker LaFever (three catches, 53 yards) made a leaping 28-yard catch in traffic to get the Warriors to the Fauquier 19.
Carlson threw over the top of the defense down the left sideline to Brady Hamilton for a 44-yard gain to the Falcons' 4 to set up a Ruiz TD run on the next play to make it 14-0 with 9:48 left in the second quarter.
Carlson went deep down the left seam to Hamilton, who jumped up and bodied of a defender for a catch at the goal line to make it 21-0 with 3:23 left in the first half.
Carlson then did well in two-minute drill, connecting with Lafever and Aidan Leatch (four catches, 38 yards, six-yard TD catch in the third quarter) to move the Warriors 51 yards in 56 seconds, eventually settling for Smith's 22-yard field goal that made it 24-0 with 14 seconds left in the first half.
Both Carlson and Rohrbaugh gave credit to the work put in by Sherando's offensive line on Friday, which featured starters Gonzalez (left tackle), left guard Kaden Hurst, center Jarrett See, right guard Mason Patterson and the right tackle Fredman.
"The line was giving me enough time to throw the ball, and I really appreciate that," Carlson said. "I'm proud of those guys."
Sherando lost three excellent receivers to graduation, but this year's Warriors receiving corps is getting the job done, and it's deep. Carlson says there are eight players who can rotate in.
A senior, Hamilton never got the chance to show what he could do last year as a result of a deep quad contusion that kept him out the entire season. Hamilton's speed was evident during track season, and he's frequently getting behind the defense this year for long passes.
"Micah has a hell of an arm, and I like the way he throws the deep ball," said Hamilton said. "He says to run as fast as I can, and he'll throw it to me. I really appreciate the respect from him. He clicked with guys like AJ [Santiago] and Gavyn [Blye] last year, and I think this year me and him have really started to connect."
Sherando will host Liberty in Hall of Fame game and Class 4 Northwestern District opener next Friday.
