The Frederick County Board of Supervisors on Wednesday unanimously appointed Tim Stowe to the Planning Commission, filling a vacancy that had been open for several weeks.
Stowe, one of the Red Bud District's two representatives on the commission, is the president of Stowe Engineering and was chair of the Frederick County Republican Committee from 2018-20. In 2021, Stowe ran unsuccessfully for the Red Bud seat on the Frederick County School Board.
His nomination to the Planning Commission was recommended by Red Bud Supervisor Blaine Dunn.
The unexpired four-year term that Stowe will assume runs through Jan. 27, 2026. According to the application Stowe submitted to the county, he boasts more than 37 years of experience in the engineering field and taught land development design at Virginia Tech for four years.
Stowe has appeared before planners and supervisors multiple times in the past year on behalf of clients — and at least one supervisor wondered how often conflicts of interest would lead to Stowe recusing himself from votes.
Stowe approached the dais and told the supervisors he held off on submitting an application for the Planning Commission vacancy until almost all the rezonings on which he worked were no longer active.
"Mr. Dunn was kind enough to wait until now and allow me to clear some of the things that I had been working on that came before the Planning Commission and this body so I wouldn't have to do that (recuse himself) in abundance," Stowe said.
Supervisor Josh Ludwig (Shawnee) indicated he'd heard Stowe had been involved with one of the Planning Commission's subcommittees.
Stowe responded his role had been advisory and that he had not been a voting member. "Yes, sir. I got this white hair different ways," he said.
"I know you bring clients before the board, so I don't know if you thought that would be a conflict or if you would need to recuse yourself as a Planning Commissioner in any cases," Ludwig said.
He informed supervisors that Carmeuse Lime and Stone's rezoning application is an agenda item set to come before planners that he would recuse himself from, since he has done engineering work for the company.
Carmeuse is an international mining company with quarry operations in Clear Brook in northeastern Frederick County. The company filed an application with county staff late last year to rezone 391.87 acres to begin mining north of Brucetown Road at a future date.
Stowe said, "I know there are Planning Commissioners who recuse themselves in various cases that they are involved with. There is one (rezoning application) on the schedule that I will recuse myself from. There's a rezoning application from Carmeuse that has been submitted to the planning department for which I performed a traffic study."
The Planning Commission, appointed by supervisors, is made up of 13 members who serve four-year terms. Planners serve in an advisory capacity to the Board of Supervisors on planning, zoning and land-use matters.
