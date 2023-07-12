STRASBURG — Rachael Wood started in the food industry in 2009 by attending culinary school at the Art Institute of Pittsburgh. After graduation, Wood pursued her dream of becoming a personal chef, cooking for events, small weddings, cocktail parties or families in their homes.
“Because I grew up with food and it is such a huge part of my life and culture, it’s just intertwined in my soul,” said Wood, who lives in Strasburg. “And I just like to feed people. Basically, it’s like love on a plate.”
After graduation, Wood entered the hospitality industry, but she realized over time she wanted more for the rest of her life. Long hours and working holidays gave her the push she needed to take the next step.
“I don’t even know how it started,” Wood said. “Somebody gave me the idea of ‘Why don’t you become a private chef — cook for people on your own. You don’t have to work in a kitchen. And you can do whatever you want. You’re a certified chef.’”
Word of mouth allowed her to quickly pick up various events including a private dinner for 200 guests where Wood learned how to prepare and cook kosher meals. That led to cooking for her best friend’s wedding instead of buying a gift. Wood said she wanted her to prepare a special and memorable meal the couple would always remember.
Following her marriage and the birth of her children, Wood and her husband moved out of Northern Virginia to Strasburg. Wood said her husband reminded her they weren’t getting any younger and encouraged her to do something she always wanted to do.
“The kids were in or starting school and I decided I was going to start back up, and I’m going to do it right,” Wood said. “I went and created an LLC, got help from a friend’s husband who is a CPA, so I learned a lot about bookkeeping and taxes from him — he focuses on small businesses. So a lot of that stuff I learned to do on my own.”
Her business, called Indulgence by Rachael, offers private events, where Wood brings her culinary expertise to a location of choice: a private home, office or event space, giving her clients the freedom to savor her food while enjoying themselves and their guests. Wood even does the grocery shopping, something she said she believes is important to the consistency of her brand and menu items.
“I do everything onsite and everything is completely customizable,” she said. “Let’s say you’re having an anniversary dinner with a few guests over but you don’t want to cook or clean because you can’t entertain. I’d come in and we would have a consultation where we would go over what kind of food you’re interested in, to the dishes you like and what to stay away from. We’ll discuss allergies, pick a date and serving style.”
Also offered is recipe development, where Wood helps her clients plan and prepare for meals but leaves the cooking to the individual. Wood also offers recipe demonstrations and training.
“My ideal client is somebody that doesn’t know what they want and are leaving all their ideas to me,” she said. “They’re not picky. When I say picky I mean they won’t eat anything other than meat and potatoes.”
Realizing her clientele here is different from Northern Virginia, Wood recognized her need to up her game to gain new clients, while maintaining her current ones.
“I’m a personal chef. I know there’s not a lot of people like me in that area — that niche. There’s a lot of catering companies that might be able to do something similar, but nothing that I actually do,” she said.
Wood’s passion for cooking started at a young age. Her great-grandmother sailed from Italy to the United States in the early 1900s bringing all the family recipes. A recipe hangs above her kitchen stove, reminding Wood of her legacy.
“I’m traditionally trained, which means I learned French-style cooking while in culinary school,” Wood said. “That’s where all of my techniques come from, with a modern twist.”
Wood said she tries to stay up to date on food trends as much as she can. She’s inspired by the world around her. She likes to spend time on TikTok, where she follows other chefs and foodies interested in cooking. She can also be found scrolling Instagram looking for inspiration. Her husband helps with marketing and the financial side of the business. Wood said he’s the little voice usually on her shoulder reminding her of all the things she needs to do.
“Everyone nowadays thinks they’re chefs and that’s fine,” she said. “When I see what other people are making, it sometimes sparks an idea and I will try it myself.”
Popular items Wood finds herself making for events or families include seafood, steaks and short ribs. She prefers to stick to simple desserts like pumpkin mousse.
Wood takes great pride in her presentation, realizing that while food should taste good, it should also look presentable. Wood was taught in school that the food may not always be pretty, but her plates should be. She includes garnishes, sauces and cutlery to do just that.
“Presentation is everything,” she said. “Not everything that looks good is going to taste good. But everyone eats with their eyes. If it looks good, they’re going to be more excited about it.”
Indulgence by Rachael serves Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland and Washington, D.C.
“I love eating and I love food and I love watching people enjoy what I make — that is probably the biggest pleasure out of all of this. Watching people eat what I make and enjoy it.”
Learn more about Indulgence by Rachael at indulgencebyrachael.com/
