Strasburg police are accusing a local church leader of committing sex crimes against a child four years ago.
Mark Newton Heatwole, 65, of Timberville, remains free on bond after his arrest last week on one count of taking indecent liberties with a child under the age of 15. Heatwole appeared in Shenandoah County Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court on Friday where Judge Chad A. Logan granted the defendant’s release on a $10,000 secured bond and ordered him to wear a GPS monitoring device. Logan ordered Heatwole to appear in court on April 18. Attorney Jud Collier represents Heatwole, according to the court.
Heatwole must avoid all contact with the alleged victim or her parents. Heatwole may not have contact with minor children unless they are relatives and then only with direct parental supervision, court documents state.
Sgt. Chris Nixon, of the Strasburg Police Department, states in a criminal complaint dated Wednesday that he investigated a report that sometime between April 1, 2019, and May 30, 2019, Heatwole had exposed himself to a female child at a church. Nixon goes on to state that the child disclosed during a forensic interview that Heatwole brought her into a bathroom at the church and exposed his private area, and then made her touch the private area. During the interview, the child circled the area on a body diagram, according to the complaint.
Heatwole works on the ministry team at the Strasburg Mennonite Church, according to the website for the Southeastern Mennonite Conference.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.