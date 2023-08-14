Strasburg declared a drought emergency condition Monday as a result of low levels in the North Fork of the Shenandoah River.
The declaration requires all residents to start water conservation measures, according to a town media release. Strasburg must follow a drought response plan to comply with its Virginia Water Protection withdrawal permit issued by the Department of Environmental Quality, and provisions in the Northern Shenandoah Valley Regional Water Supply Plan.
Town Manager J. Waverly Coggsdale III said in an email Monday that Strasburg has declared drought watches and warnings in the past, but no emergencies in recent years. Voluntary conservation measures recommended during drought watches and warnings become mandatory during a drought emergency.
The town must declare a drought emergency condition if river flow levels fall below a seven-day moving average of 90 cubic feet per second. The flow had dropped to 70 cubic feet per second as of Wednesday, the release states.
Strasburg is prohibiting the following non-essential water uses, with exceptions:
• Unrestricted non-commercial watering (public or private) and lawn irrigation. Newly sodded and seeded areas may be irrigated, at no more than 1 inch of water applied in any seven-day period, to establish cover on bare ground at the minimum rate necessary for no more than a period of 60 days. Gardens, bedding plants, trees, shrubs and other landscape material may be watered with hand-held containers not exceeding three gallons in capacity, between 9 p.m. and 10 a.m. Do not use sprinklers.
• Athletic field irrigation. Fields may be irrigated between 9 p.m. and 10 a.m. using no more than 1 inch of water per application or more than a total of 1 inch in multiple applications during any 10-day period. All irrigation water must fall only on playing surfaces and applied to ensure no runoff, puddling or excessive watering occurs. Irrigation is prohibited on fields not scheduled for use within the next 120 days.
• Washing of paved surfaces such as streets, roads, sidewalks, driveways, garages, parking areas, tennis courts and patios. Surfaces may be washed with hand held containers not exceeding three gallons in capacity. Washing should not occur during the heat of the day; or as needed to ensure public health and safety and approved by the town.
• Operating ornamental fountains, artificial waterfalls, misting machines and reflection pools, unless used to support aquatic life.
• Serving water in restaurants, clubs, or eating places unless specifically requested by a customer.
• Washing or cleaning of mobile equipment including automobiles, trucks, trailers, and boats. Equipment may be washed at car washes that use reclaimed water as part of the washing process or reduce water consumption by at least 10% when compared to a similar period when water use restrictions were not in effect. Any facility operating a reclaimed water system must prominently display, in public view, a sign stating that such a recycling system is in operation. Mobile equipment may be washed using hand held containers not exceeding 3 gallons in capacity or hand held hoses equipped with automatic shutoff devices provided that no mobile equipment is washed more than once per calendar month and the minimum amount of water is utilized. Automobile dealers and rental agencies may wash cars that are in inventory no more than once per week utilizing hand held containers not exceeding 3 gallons in capacity, hoses equipped with automatic shutoff devices, automated equipment that utilizes reclaimed water as part of the wash process, or automated equipment where water consumption is reduced by at least 10% when compared to a similar period when water us restrictions were not in effect.
• Filling and topping off outdoor swimming pools. Newly built or repaired pools may be filled to protect their structural integrity. Outdoor pools operated by commercial ventures, community associations, recreation associations and similar institutions open to the public may be refilled as long as levels are maintained at mid-skimmer depth or lower; any visible leaks are immediately repaired; backwashing occurs only when necessary to assure proper filter operation; deck areas are washed no more than once per calendar month (except where chemical spills or other hazards occur); all water features (other than slides) that increase losses due to evaporation are eliminated and slides are turned off when the pool is not in operation; and swimming pools operated by health care facilities used in relation to patient care and rehabilitation may be filled or topped off.
