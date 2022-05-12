An armed robbery at the Strasburg Visitor Center left an employee with minor injuries on Monday, a Strasburg Police Department news release says.
Police responded at 4:30 p.m. to the visitor center, 33229 Old Valley Pike, the release states. Officers arrived within minutes of receiving the report, but the suspect had already fled in unknown direction. The suspect fled with undisclosed items, Police Chief Wayne Sagar said by phone interview. He declined to say what weapon was used.
The suspect is described as a 50-60-year-old white man between 5’7”-5’8” and about 160 pounds with gray combed-back hair. He was wearing a gray shirt and gray pants.
The female victim, who is a town employee, suffered minor injuries that were treated at the scene, the release states. Sager said she should be commended for defending herself during the incident.
“It’s the most intense violation a person could feel...when you experience something like this,” Sager said, adding that the female has been granted leave from work and the town is working to see if services are needed for her.
The incident is believed to be isolated with no active threat to the community, Sager added. While assaults have occurred during robberies in town before, he said they are uncommon. He could not recall a similar previous incident at the visitor center.
A motive and whether the assailant was working alone remains unknown, Sager said.
Sager noted that collecting evidence is a challenge due to the number of visitors at the center, and detectives remained on-scene until 2 a.m. Tuesday. The facility saw an average of 20 daily visitors in April, according to a recent report to the Town Council.
Anyone with information should contact Detective Chris Nixon at 540-465-5230 or cnixon@strasburgva.com. Detectives want to know of anything suspicious between 4:15-4:45 p.m. on U.S. 11, Old Valley Pike.
The Strasburg Police Department was assisted by the Shenandoah County Emergency Communications Center, Shenandoah County Fire and Rescue and the Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office, the release states.
