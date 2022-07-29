WINCHESTER — A Shenandoah County man has been charged with two felonies after allegedly cashing in five forged lottery tickets at a Winchester convenience store.
Kyle Devon Hatchett, 50, of the 200 block of South Charles Street in Strasburg, was indicted last week by a Winchester Circuit Court grand jury for obtaining money by false pretenses and presenting a forged lottery ticket for payment. If convicted of both charges, he faces a maximum prison term of 25 years.
According to a criminal complaint filed by Winchester Police Officer N.A. Santschi, Hatchett reportedly visited the 7-Eleven convenience store at 7 E. Gerrard St. on April 21 to redeem two lottery tickets worth a total of $1,030. He allegedly returned to the store the next day with two more tickets worth a total of $330.
Upon closer examination of the lottery tickets, store manager Rishi Khanal noticed they had been doctored before they were cashed in.
"The tickets had been altered and another number had been glued to the original tickets to make them appear to be worth much more than they actually were," Santschi wrote in the complaint. "Rishi showed me video of the suspect turning in the tickets and leaving to his vehicle. He was able to get the registration of the suspect's vehicle, which returned to a Kyle Hatchett out of Strasburg."
Hatchett, who is being held without bond in the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center near Winchester, has prior convictions in Virginia and Texas for theft, forgery, firearm, drug and trespassing charges dating back to 2001, and currently has a total of 17 larceny and drug charges pending in Frederick and Shenandoah counties.
He is scheduled to appear in Winchester Circuit Court on Tuesday to have a trial date set for the lottery-related charges.
(1) comment
Glad there is not a liberal bail law in VA.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.