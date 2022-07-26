A Strasburg man was fatally shot Monday night by a Shenandoah County Sheriff's Office deputy, who is now on paid administrative leave while the Virginia State Police investigate the incident.
Sean Christopher McCormick, 64, of 1115 Copp Road, in Strasburg, died at Winchester Medical Center after live-saving measures were conducted at his residence, which is where the incident occurred.
The Sheriff's Office responded to the area around 10 p.m. Monday after receiving a report of a man, later identified as McCormick, shining a light into a neighbor's residence and knocking on a door, a Sheriff's Office news release states. The caller also reported hearing several gunshots.
When officers responded they heard several additional gunshots at McCormick's residence, the release continued.
Officers attempted to have McCormick come outside peacefully and drop his weapon, Sheriff's Office Capt. Kolter Stroop said by phone interview Tuesday. After several attempts were made to come to a peaceful resolution, McCormick exited the house, presented the firearm, and was shot by the deputy, the news release said.
It was not immediately clear to Stroop if McCormick fired at the officers.
Stroop also was unaware of exactly how many shots were fired but said there were "several" shots.
It's unknown what McCormick was doing at the neighbor's residence, Stroop said. He added that it is also unclear about what lead to the gunshots at McCormick's house, where he lived alone.
No one else was injured or is considered a suspect or a person of interest in the incident, Stroop said.
Stroop declined to release the name of the deputy who fired at McCormick. Members of the Woodstock, Strasburg and New Market police departments assisted.
Monday's incident is unrelated to a response on Copp Road last week in which a man wanted by authorities was brought into custody, Stroop said.
It is also unrelated to the fatal June shooting of Jeffrey Mays Tate, 54, at his 2342 Copp Road residence, Stroop added. Stroop did not have an update on that incident.
