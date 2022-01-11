A 30-year-old Strasburg man died after being involved in a two-vehicle crash just after 12:30 p.m. Monday on Interstate 81 at the 295-mile marker in Shenandoah County.
According to state police, a 2008 Ford Fusion driven by Jacob W. Crowder entered I-81 traveling in the wrong direction and collided head-on with a northbound 2008 Toyota Tacoma. The impact caused the Toyota to run off the right side of the interstate and collide with the guardrail.
Crowder suffered life-threatening injuries in the crash and was transported to Shenandoah Memorial Hospital for treatment. He later succumbed to his injuries. Crowder was wearing a seat belt.
The driver of the Toyota, a 40-year-old Winchester man, suffered serious, but non-life-threatening injuries in the crash and was transported to Winchester Medical Center for treatment. He was wearing a seat belt.
The crash remains under investigation by Senior Trooper C. Cline
