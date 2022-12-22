STRASBURG — In a two-year agreement that takes effect on Jan. 1, the town will provide a section of the Strasburg Visitor Center to the Strasburg Museum so it can offer year-round exhibits and other initiatives.
The agreement between the town and the museum on those and other details received the Town Council’s unanimous approval on Dec. 13. The agreement may be renewed every two years.
The nonprofit and volunteer-run Strasburg Museum at 440 E. King St. is open from May through October. It opened in 1970 and features authentic pieces from the local area spanning the Colonial era through the mid-20th century, according to the museum’s website.
Strasburg had partnered with the nonprofit Cedar Creek Battlefield Foundation to open the visitor center at Hupps Hill Civil War Park in 2011. The nearly 4,500-square-foot visitor center building is at 33229 Old Valley Pike and is owned by the Bernstein Family Foundation.
Last year, the battlefield foundation moved to the Cedar Creek Battlefield Foundation Museum and Visitor Center at 8437 Valley Pike in Middletown.
In the space that the foundation exited at the Strasburg Visitor Center, the Strasburg Museum will be able to show exhibits throughout the year, according to Town Manager Waverly Coggsdale. The bulk of the museum’s collection will remain at the museum on King Street, he recently told the council.
In the recently approved agreement, the town will provide the museum with the floor area of the rear visitor center building, a quarter of the entrance gift shop area, public restrooms and half of shared office space.
Among other items, the town will cover the cost of utilities and building and grounds maintenance and help create an annual budget for upgrades and displays for the Strasburg Museum portion of the center, according to the agreement.
“Currently, there are no lease payments for the town’s use of the visitor center nor will there be lease payments for the museum’s use for a portion of the space,” Coggsdale said on Tuesday in an email to The Northern Virginia Daily.
For its part, the museum will provide annual liability insurance for the museum space at the center. Its other responsibilities will include creating new displays for the space, such as those on Shenandoah Valley history, stories of women and people of color, Civil War items and local history, and developing a list of digital stories and programs that will be available in the center’s theater.
This past October, the Strasburg Museum Board of Directors submitted a letter of intent to partner with the town on the use of the museum space at the visitor center.
In the letter, board members noted that their museum on King Street is open seasonally and is “limited both by our remaining space and our ability to collect items that need to be climate-controlled.”
Tim Taylor, who is a member of the museum board and the Shenandoah County Board of Supervisors, told the council last month that the museum has so many artifacts that some must be put in storage.
On another note, he said the museum has worked with the Strasburg Heritage Association to create videos that could be shown in the visitor center’s theater.
On average, the visitor center sees 600 to 700 guests per month, and its gift shop generates $800 to $1,200 in monthly revenue, according to town information.
