WINCHESTER — Chad Pangle grew up loving the outdoors, and now he’s making a career of it.
After being intrigued by seeing Whitetail Properties featured on the Sportsman Channel, Pangle decided to try his hand at joining the real estate company that specializes in selling land across the country.
Pangle, who grew up in Strasburg, is now a licensed salesman and land specialist with the outdoors company.
“I can certainly, as a hunter and outdoorsman and someone who grew up in the country, connect to clients and potential clients for quality hunting property,” Pangle said. “I get excited about finding others those opportunities, because I have a passion for the same type of things. It’s great for an agent to have that knowledge and passion.”
According to its website, Whitetail Properties was established in 2007 to connect buyers and sellers of land for hunting, ranch and farm land. That now includes timber, soil and mineral analysis.
Whitetail Properties’ TV show was named the “Best Educational/Informational” show at the 2013 Sportsman’s Choice Awards.
“We specialize in land, of course, and regardless of the use, whether it’s for farming or hunting or timber or any other recreational use for land, as well as some rural and country homes,” Pangle said. “We stay away from commercial, residential and subdivision-type properties. We focus on the land and the uses for it and the value of the land, the timber, the soils.”
While Pangle can bring his passion for hunting and the outdoors to his career already, he’s able to pick up new skills along the way.
Pangle said the company works with professionals in the timber, soil and mineral fields on a weekly basis to get in tune with how to identify value around them.
“We can’t be experts at everything, but we’re knowledgeable to a certain degree. So we bring in professionals on those things to teach us,” he explained. “We’ll bring in forestry managers, a timber company, things like that, so we understand the market and what landowners can do to add value to their property. From the hunting side, we do certifications on deer management and other wildlife. We try to cover our bases and be informed.”
According to its website, Whitetail Properties also specializes in providing agricultural services such as, but not limited to: full farm management plans, farm input management and supervision, accounting services, farm tenant/operator services, government program assistance, property management, compliance service and real estate service.
Currently, Whitetail Properties services 34 states, according to its website. Pangle, along with Broker in Charge Chip Camp, are the only land specialists with the company servicing Virginia. Pangle said he primarily works in Frederick, Clarke, Warren and Shenandoah counties and is continually adding listings in the area and elsewhere.
Pangle said if someone is thinking about purchasing land, they should first identify where and what their budget is.
“The land market is very strong here,” Pangle said. “We have a lot of opportunities in the valley.”
Pangle can be reached by email at chad.pangle@whitetailproperties.com or by phone at 540-975-3487.
