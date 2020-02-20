WINCHESTER — A former Shenandoah County administrator is set to become Winchester’s interim city manager.
Mary Beth Price, of Strasburg, is expected to be appointed by City Council at its meeting Tuesday night in Rouss City Hall.
Price would assume the duties currently held by Winchester City Manager Eden Freeman, who submitted her resignation last month to become deputy city manager of Greenville, South Carolina. Freeman’s last day will be March 16, and Price would start work on March 17.
“It’s an honor to be able to serve in the interim,” Price said on Tuesday during a visit to Rouss City Hall.
Price’s career has been devoted to working for local governments. After graduating from Strasburg High School in 1978, she was named town clerk and director of finance for the town of Strasburg. Nineteen years later, in 1997, she went to work for the government of Shenandoah County, holding various positions until ultimately being named county administrator.
During that time, she also earned a bachelor’s degree in liberal arts and management and organizational development from Eastern Mennonite University.
Price retired as Shenandoah County administrator in April to spend more time with family, including her husband of 38 years, Thomas “Tommy” Price, and their five grandchildren.
Following her retirement, she assisted the Clarke County Board of Supervisors in its search for a new county administrator to replace David Ash. Chris Boies was sworn in as Clarke’s new administrator on Dec. 2, one day after Ash’s retirement went into effect.
Price said she is happy to serve the people of Winchester while City Council partners with a recruitment firm to find Freeman’s permanent replacement, a process that could take several months.
“When I received the call, I was very honored,” Price said. “I talked it over with Tommy, and he said, ‘You know, Mary Beth, that’s quite an honor.’”
After City Council formally appoints Price as interim city manager next week, terms of her employment will be finalized. It has already been established that she’ll be paid $84.50 an hour, but it has not been determined if her service will end after a designated period of time or if she will stay on the job until a new city manager comes aboard.
“Usually when you have a firm conduct a search, it typically takes about six months. That’s what I’m anticipating, but we’ll have to see,” she said.
Price is coming to Winchester at a time when tensions are high between the city manager’s office and the Fire and Rescue Department, whose personnel have publicly said that Freeman’s policies have caused numerous career firefighters and paramedics to resign over the past two years and made it difficult to recruit new employees.
“I’m aware of it,” Price said. “I do not know great details, but I plan to do my research on that.”
She also will step into Winchester’s annual budget adoption process. In Shenandoah County, Price was responsible for preparing budgets of approximately $65 million. Winchester’s operating budget for the current fiscal year is $93.9 million, and a spending plan for fiscal year 2021 is expected to be presented to City Council next month.
From now until March 17, Price said she’ll make several visits to Winchester to assist with the transition process.
“I’ll be here as needed until that time,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.