STRASBURG — Strasburg police seek the public’s help in solving a burglary at a town church.
Officers responded to the St. Paul Lutheran Church office at 193 W. Washington St. for a reported breaking and entering that occurred sometime Sunday night or early Monday morning, Police Chief Wayne Sager said Monday. A suspect or suspects forced their way into the church office and took an undisclosed amount of money, Sager said. The suspect or suspects also damaged the church office, Sager said.
Sager said at this time the police consider this an isolated incident. The chief said he’s been in contact with local church leaders and has increased patrols around places of worship around town out of precaution.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.