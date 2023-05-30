The Strasburg Police Department is looking for a 76-year-old man who has been missing since last week, according to a Facebook post.
Ray Franklin Peacemaker is believed to be wearing sweatpants and possibly a tan jacket. He owns a forest green 2004 Ford Ranger with a camper shell and Virginia license plate UEA3434.
His family last had contact with him on May 24. He has medical conditions that require medication.
Anyone with information is asked to call the police department at 540-465-5230.
