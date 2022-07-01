Strasburg resident Kathy Kanter has been elected a district governor in Rotary International.
Rotary International is a service organization made up of more than 46,000 clubs grouped in 530 districts around the world.
Kanter's induction ceremony was held Monday afternoon at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Strasburg, where she was made district governor for District 7570.
District 7570 consists of 79 clubs with more than 3,000 Rotarians. As district governor, Kanter will serve Rotary clubs from Winchester south to Greenville, Tennessee. The district is composed of 15 areas made up of local Rotary clubs that primarily run along the western side of Virginia.
Kanter has been a member of the Strasburg Rotary Club since 2007. Her husband Dr. Byron Brill is also a member of Rotary, but he is a member of the Winchester club. Brill served as governor for District 7570 from 2007-2008. Brill and Kanter are the first spouses to both be named district governor in the district’s history, according to Kanter.
Before she could become district governor, Kanter explained, she had to go through two years of training to become well-versed on how to apply for grants, how to take on initiatives, and how to choose service projects. Kanter’s responsibility as district governor is to train incoming club officers and presidents on how to take on leadership duties for Rotary.
“One of my responsibilities is to make sure that all the incoming presidents that will assume the role for the clubs they’ve been well trained and know what they need to do,” Kanter said. "The biggest thing that you do the year before you assume the office of governor, you’re helping to train those coming into office with you.”
The qualifications necessary to be elected a district governor in Rotary include serving as an area governor for three years and serving in a district position for three years. Kanter served as an area governor from 2014-2016 and served on district committees, such as the Scholarship Committee and the Caribbean Partnership Committee.
After meeting certain criteria and serving specific positions, the Rotarian must then be nominated by their club for the position of district governor. All nominations are interviewed by a committee before being selected.
“It wasn’t something I set out to be or do at all,” Kanter said. “It’s hard to express because I personally am just somebody that likes doing and I’m just a doer in my town.”
In addition to serving on Rotary, Kanter serves as a board member for the Virginia Lutheran Family Services. She is also vice president of the board for the Community Foundation of the Northern Shenandoah Valley and board president of the Shenandoah County Health Clinic.
As district governor, Kanter hopes to have Rotary clubs regroup and readjust after the pandemic. The pandemic has limited in-person training for certain positions and many fundraisers couldn't be held.
“That has been a strong focus of mine — to help give the clubs what they need by making sure they have the funding that they need and that they have the tools that they need,” Kanter said.
Kanter 's one-year term as district governor will end June 30. Her goals are to increase membership and fundraising.
“To be recognized as somebody who can move that initiative forward, whatever it is, I’m there and I will help,” said Kanter.
