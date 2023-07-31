STRASBURG — A new sensory garden was unveiled in the Strasburg Town Park on Sunday, inspiring musical harmony for all ages. It is complete with an array of colorful musical instruments including a petal drum and cavatina as well as a music book.
The Music Sensory Garden was made possible by a donation to the Strasburg Rotary Club from Wind River, an international wind chime company owned by Jamie and Patty Baisden, the club’s president.
Their donation brought to life the vision of former Rotary Club President Mary Ruth Alfred Follett, who was inspired by outdoor musical instruments in Front Royal.
“It was, for a lack of a better word and not sounding corny, but it was a dream for me to see this here. Since I’ve lived here in Strasburg, I have been able to see the arts become an important part of our community,” she said.
Follett explained that sensory gardens stimulate all five senses: sight, smell, sound, touch and taste. Such gardens encourage visitors to engage and connect with nature while reassuring them to be more aware of their musical surroundings.
The garden is surrounded by trees, shrubs and bushes purchased by the Rotary through a district grant and installed by Natural Art Garden Center owner Lynne Phillips. Benches and steppingstones will be added at a later date.
The musical garden was strategically placed between the Rotary Pavilion and the ADA-accessible playground, providing visitors of all ages not only access to the garden but the experience itself. Follett said the hope is that the garden will be used by everyone — from children to adults to those in memory care.
While many of the instruments are geared toward a younger audience, Jamie Baisden, who served as the garden’s project manager, said visitors of all ages shouldn’t be intimidated to pick up a mallet and play.
“We wanted to have a mix. A toddler is going to do this [jump] on the ground and that’s going to be really cool,” he said. “And you can have someone in a wheelchair playing any of these [instruments].”
And for those who have never played an instrument, don’t worry as the color-coded music book explains how to read and play music.
“You’re not just interacting with random tones,” Jamie Baisden said. “If you’re a musician, you can stand up and play. But if you’re not a musician, you can actually walk yourself through trying to play a song.”
The Music Sensory Garden is located at the Strasburg Town Park, 295 Park Road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.