The only full-service gas station in Shenandoah County and one of the few left in the country is celebrating its golden anniversary this year.
The Strasburg Service Center celebrated 50 years in business on Jan. 1.
Gary Holsinger and his brother Gene first opened up the gas station in 1972 when Gary was 25 years old and Gene was 35. Gene had to walk away from the business for personal reasons, leaving Gary as the owner of the business ever since.
“Me and him were partners for about 25 years, and I’ve been here by myself for 25 years,” Gary Holsinger said last week. “It’s hard to believe that I’ve been here by myself for as long as I have.”
When the Holsinger brothers first decided to buy their own business, they split the cost of the building. Each paid around $3,500 to buy their business.
The service center has a maintenance service area for vehicles and full-service and self-service stations for gas.
“We do detailing, change tires, oil changes, but no motors or transmissions,” Holsinger said. “We help regardless of who pulls up a lot of times, depending on what we’re doing.”
Holsinger works every day for a total of more than 50 hours a week and sticks to a consistent schedule that he has been working for some time now.
“I got this dang routine every morning, I get out of bed and I mean… it’s just normal to me,” Holsinger said.
Holsinger says he doesn’t go on vacations and even his family knows he doesn’t like to take time off. The last time he took time off of work was in 2015 when he went to go watch his grandson graduate from high school in Texas — which surprised his whole family, even his grandson who was happy to see him there.
“I flew out Friday morning and I came back Sunday afternoon. When I got there, my grandson looked at me and said, ‘I can’t believe this,’” Holsinger said.
With gas prices increasing all around the country, Holsinger says this is the highest he’s ever seen the price of gas go up. Even with the high gas prices, some drivers are still willing to pay more for the full service at Holsinger’s gas station instead of the self service stations, which has surprised him.
Holsinger cares about his business and is a man who has to stay busy. “I thought about quitting, but that’s it. I don’t know what I would do if I had to change that,” said Holsinger, who said he has no plans to retire anytime soon.
