WINCHESTER — Frederick County has hired a new director of planning and development.
Wyatt Pearson — Strasburg’s town manager the past four years and the town’s planning and zoning administrator prior to that — will start his new job with the county on May 4.
“Wyatt will bring excellent skills and knowledge to an important department within Frederick County Government,” County Administrator Kris Tierney said in a news release. “We look forward to welcoming him to our team.”
Pearson succeeds Mike Ruddy, who became the county’s planning director in 2016 after serving 12 years as the deputy planning director. He left earlier this year.
A graduate of Virginia Tech, Pearson has a master’s degree in urban and regional planning and a bachelor’s degree in environmental policy and planning. He also holds graduate certificates in environmental policy and geographic information systems (GIS).
Among his accomplishments in Strasburg, he lists phases 2 and 3 of the Streetscape project, completion of a Community Development Block Grant Project in downtown, and the completion of the Gateway Trail Project. Other experience gained during his time in Strasburg includes: reviewing and analyzing site plans, rezonings, special use permits and subdivision requests; conducting reviews and analyses concerning comprehensive land-use law; public facility planning; and acquisition and administration of transportation funding.
“There is never a right time to leave, and I will really miss serving the Strasburg community as well as the amazing staff that I have worked alongside of,” Pearson, 29, said in a news release announcing his resignation as town manager.
He told the Northern Virginia Daily in an interview that the new opportunity is a chance for him to return to this “first love” of government work that he has a background in and further expand his experience.
Pearson’s starting pay with the county will be $120,000 annually.
He currently resides in Strasburg with his wife Elle and their son Heath.
