A Strasburg town employee remains hospitalized with injuries he sustained in a mowing incident on Tuesday morning.
The employee was mowing grass on town property in the 300 block of Newman Street near North Street. The employee was thrown off the equipment while mowing on a steep hill at approximately 9:40 a.m., Strasburg Police Chief Wayne Sager said by phone Thursday. The employee suffered severe trauma as a result, Sager said. The employee remains hospitalized in stable condition.
Rescue workers treated the man at the scene and then took him to an awaiting medical helicopter at the Town Park. The helicopter crew flew the victim to Winchester Medical Center. Sager said he did not know if the employee was still at the Winchester hospital as of Thursday or had been transferred to another facility.
Sager would not provide the name of the employee and referred the question to Town Manager J. Waverly Coggsdale III. Coggsdale said by phone Tuesday the mower had struck the employee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.