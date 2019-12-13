Strategic trimming helps trees grow

Venroy Gibbons prunes York apple trees Thursday at Marker-Miller Orchards in Frederick County. Pruning not only helps shape trees but the removal of branches allows sunlight and air to reach more of the tree. Gibbons has been performing the winter chore at the orchard for six years.

 Jeff Taylor/The Winchester Star

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.