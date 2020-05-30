For many families, picking strawberries is a can’t-miss tradition, and farms are altering their operations so people can safely enjoy the berry patches during the cornavirus pandemic.
Growers are limiting the number of people allowed to pick at one time, changing their hours and requiring stricter sanitation both from themselves and their customers. At least one farm is requiring pickers to wear masks and to make appointments.
West Oaks Farm Market at 4305 Middle Road planted 4 acres of strawberries this year and began pick-your-own operations earlier this week.
The patch is open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m Thursdays and Fridays and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays and noon to 6 p.m Sundays. No reservations are needed.
Everyone who wants to pick strawberries will be required to wash their hands before entering at a special hand-washing station. Masks and gloves are strongly encouraged and recommended, but are not required.
If people are getting too close to each other and not social distancing, market employees will intervene to disperse the crowd.
“But with 4 acres of strawberries, there’s really no reason folks can’t stay more than 6 feet away from each other,” said manager Levi Snapp.
To reduce the spread of germs, West Oaks is supplying cardboard picking containers that customers will then take home with their berries.
♦
Strawberry season should last at least another three weeks, said Bill Champion, owner of Champion U-Pick Strawberries in New Market.
“It’s an excellent crop this year,” said Champion, adding that a late frost didn’t do much damage since he was able to cover and protect most of the berries.
In the six years that Champion has been offering a pick-your-own strawberry patch at 100 Bindery Road, he’s never seen the crowds like he’s seen since he opened May 14. In those first days, 80 to 100 people would be lined up waiting for the farm to open. “We were just swamped,” he said.
Champion’s patch is offering pick-your-own every other day.
“We used to pick every day — half the field one day and then the other half of the field the next day,” he said. This year, it seems to work better to open the entire field to accommodate as many pickers as possible and then close down completely for the next day. For instance, the Champion farm was open Friday, closed today and will open Sunday at 8 a.m.
At the beginning of the season, he tried to make sure nothing had to be touched, even going so far as to drill a hole in the countertop where people could drop their money and staff wouldn’t have to provide change.
But with the size of the crowd, the staff couldn’t keep up with all the special coronavirus considerations.
Instead, Champion is concentrating on social distancing within the 3-acre berry patch by having pickers in every other row. Pickers are welcome to bring their own buckets or baskets. If they don’t have buckets, they can buy some from the farm for $1 a piece and take them home.
“We’ve had no complaints,” Champion said. “We’re doing the best we can.”
♦
Mackintosh Fruit Farm at 1608 Russell Road outside Berryville is also offering pick-your-own strawberries from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. today. Check Facebook for future dates and times.
The pick-your-own program is by appointment only this year with groups limited to four people, according to information on the website.
Mackintosh is requiring pickers wear a mask that they bring from home and to stay in the row they are assigned to by staff.
To make an appointment, call the farm at 540-955-6225.
♦
If you’re interested in picking strawberries, it’s best to call first or check out a farm’s Facebook page to see if picking is available for the day you want to go.
