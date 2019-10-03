Following the Millbrook football team’s first win over Sherando in three years last Friday, the players said they’d enjoy the win that night, but would turn their attention to Fauquier on Saturday.
On Tuesday, Pioneers coach Josh Haymore said the Pioneers have definitely done a good job turning the page as they look to keep their record perfect in the Class 4 Northwestern District. The Pioneers (4-1, 2-0 district) will travel to Warrenton to take on Fauquier (2-2, 0-1) at 7 p.m. tonight.
“Good teams find a way to get better every single day, every single week,” said Haymore, whose team has won three straight games with the 42-31 win over the Warriors. “We told them that [the Sherando win] is not our Super Bowl. We need to keep playing and get better each day.
“You can always expect more in practice, but I thought we had a good practice [Tuesday], we had a good practice [Monday]. Our kids are focused and they want to win. They’re going to do everything they can possibly do to make sure they’re prepared for Friday.”
When the Pioneers do take the field, they’ll do so against an improved Fauquier team.
The Falcons didn’t win a game last year. They opened with a 31-0 loss to Loudoun County this season, but first-year head coach Karl Buckwalter, the former Dominion coach, saw his team win two straight before losing a hard-fought contest to Handley last week. The game was tied 14-14 in the second quarter and the Falcons were still within 28-21 in the third quarter.
“They get off the ball quick on both sides of the ball,” Haymore said. “I think their D-line is physical and they get off the ball pretty good. They give you some different looks with blitzes on their front eight.”
Millbrook’s offense is led by quarterback Kaden Buza (77 of 134 for 1,352 yards, 15 touchdowns and three interceptions; 20 of 37 for 357 yards, three TDs last week); running back Gavin Evosirch (82 carries for 631 yards and 10 TDs, 20 catches for 242 yards and four TDs for the season; 16 carries for 86 yards, two TDs, five catches for 27 yards last week); and wide receiver Jordan Jackson (23 catches for 549 yards and five TDs; nine catches for 167 yards and a TD last week).
The Pioneers — who are averaging 41.6 points and 412.6 yards per game — will take on a Fauquier squad that gave up 377 yards last week to the Judges. The Falcons are giving up 19.8 points per game.
“We’ve got to be good with our blitz identification,” Haymore said. “Who’s blitzing and who we’re picking up in our blitz protection. Making sure we have enough guys in [to protect] and making sure we make the right throws quick enough. [Fauquier] brings [the pressure].”
Fauquier’s offense is led by quarterback J.T. Diehl, who completed 8 of 11 passes for 74 yards against Handley last week.
The Falcons only rushed for four yards last week, with Handley’s five sacks limiting that total. Despite that miniscule rushing effort, Haymore said running back Nick Shadyac is someone to watch out for.
“[Shadyac] is pretty good,” said Haymore of the player who has an 85-yard kickoff return TD this year. “Their quarterback makes the right throws, but they like to run the ball. We have to make sure we’re physical at the point of attack and making tackles. We have to get 11 hats to the football and emphasize everybody flying to the ball.”
Millbrook’s defense is led by Aidan Haines, who has a team-high 48 tackles and four interceptions (three last week). Linebacker Aidan Long has 38 tackles.
“He understands defense,” said Haymore of Haines. “He’s a very good safety.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.