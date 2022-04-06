WINCHESTER — A city man is accused of pointing a pistol at another man during a fight on March 30 on Smithfield Avenue in which two men were stabbed.
Michael Issac Romero, of the 100 block of Smith Drive, was arrested on Saturday and charged with brandishing a weapon and giving a false identity to a police officer.
The alleged victim told police he’d been in a fight in front of his home with five people, according to Winchester Police Department Officer Nicholas Peter Handl’s criminal complaint. He said he was struck in the shoulder with a baseball bat during the melee and then a man, who he identified as Romero, pointed a semi-automatic pistol at his head. The man said he ran to East Street where he called police. He said he could identify Romero because he had “previous encounters” with him.
Police said the stabbing victims were treated for non-life threatening wounds at Winchester Medical Center. Romero hasn’t been charged in the stabbings.
Deputy Chief Amanda R. Behan wouldn’t say in an email on Wednesday if the gun was recovered or what the fight was about. “The entirety of this incident is still under an active investigation and further disclosure of information may hurt the investigation,” she said.
In a search warrant affidavit filed on Monday in Winchester Circuit Court, police sought paint samples from a car registered to Romero. The 2008 Nissan, which had a shattered rear window and badly damaged rear end, is believed to have been used to drive one of the stabbing victims away from the crime scene to a home on Brenda Court, according to the affidavit written by Detective Jesse H. Thurman.
The 23-year-old Romero’s criminal history includes a misdemeanor assault conviction in 2017. Romero is free on a $5,000 bond and due back in Winchester General District Court at 8:45 a.m. on June 1.
