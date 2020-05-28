BERRYVILLE — Drivers in Berryville soon will be traveling along smoother streets.
The town’s annual street-repaving project is under way. Public Works Director Rick Boor said he anticipates the project being finished early next week.
That could be a challenge, though. The weather forecast is calling for showers and thunderstorms through the end of this week.
“Everything is weather-dependent,” Boor emphasized.
This year’s project is a little larger than most, said Town Manager Keith Dalton. The town was able to put a little more money toward it, he said, having saved money by not having to spend as much as usual on snow removal during the recent mild winter.
W-L Construction & Paving Inc. is doing the project, which includes milling and line-striping. Its bid of $280,233.80 was the lowest among bids submitted by seven companies, Boor said.
Portions of streets being repaved include:
Tyson Drive, from Hermitage Boulevard to Lincoln Avenue and where the pavement ends.
Lincoln Avenue, from the Johnson-Williams Middle School entrance to the end of pavement.
Hermitage Boulevard, from South Church Street to South Buckmarsh Street.
East Fairfax Street, from First Street to Page Street.
Stayman Drive, from Page Street to Blossom Drive via Cobbler Drive.
Page Street and Blossom and Cobbler drives, from East Fairfax Street to the cul-de-sac.
Academy Street Extended, as well as Lindsay and Isaac courts.
Altogether, Berryville has about 19½ miles of streets and roads that must be maintained, according to a Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) document.
The number of miles being repaved this year was not specified in the project’s request for proposals.
VDOT is responsible for maintenance along Main Street and Buckmarsh Street (U.S. 340), Dalton said. That represents a total of 2.15 miles, the document shows.
Those routes are resurfaced about once a decade, whereas residential streets are repaved about every 15-20 years, said Dalton.
“We maintain the rest” of the routes, he said of the town, using street maintenance funds that localities receive from VDOT based on lane mileage. Berryville’s annual allocation is about $450,000, he said.
Dalton described the street segments currently undergoing repaving as being “in fair condition.”
Academy Street Extended “maybe is in poor condition,” he said. That is somewhat surprising, he added, because “it’s probably the street among all of these that gets the least traffic.” It’s a dead-end street with only six driveway connections.
Berryville tries to repave its streets as quickly as possible after they start cracking, Dalton said, so water doesn’t seep in and cause larger cracks and potholes. Those problems could result in streets having to basically be rebuilt, which is costly, he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.