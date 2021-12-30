WINCHESTER — No one was injured in an armed robbery in the 600 block of Pemberton Drive around 11 p.m. on Tuesday, according to police.
A man walking to his apartment near the Harvest Drive intersection said two men wearing ski masks approached him, according to an email from Deputy Police Chief Amanda R. Behan. The man said the robbers asked to use his phone and when he refused, one of the men displayed a pistol, believed to be a semi-automatic handgun. The robbers fled after taking the man's phone and wallet.
Behan said the phone and wallet were found in different locations with the cash in the wallet stolen. The robbers were described as Black men with thin builds and each about 5 feet 7 inches tall. They were wearing all black clothing. The victim was unsure of their ages.
Police are investigating whether there is surveillance video of the robbery and are seeking assistance from the public. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 540-545-4704 or use the P3 tip app to remain anonymous.
