WINCHESTER — It’s a fact: Little boys love big trucks.
One-year-old Beau Bolton is no exception. According to his mom, Cameron Bolton, Beau gets very excited every time he sees the city of Winchester’s street-sweeping truck drive past his house on West Leicester Street.
“My son ... saw the street sweeper a couple of weeks ago and ever since has been coming out onto our porch every morning to see if the street sweeper is back,” Cameron Bolton said in an email to The Winchester Star.
Earlier this week, she got in touch with Justin Hall, manager of the city’s Public Works Division, to ask when the truck would make its next pass down her street.
Hall responded immediately, telling her the sweeper would be on West Leicester in 15 minutes.
That wasn’t just a coincidence. Hall dispatched the truck for the express purpose of brightening Beau’s day.
“I looked to see where our sweepers were, and it was reasonable to swing by,” a nonchalant Hall said on Thursday.
Hall said it was the first time he had received such a request, and he was happy to oblige in order “to make somebody’s day.”
Judging from the photos Cameron Bolton shared with The Star, it certainly did. Beau beamed ear to ear as the sweeper slowly drove past his house.
Now, don’t tell Beau, but Hall said the truck may be paying another visit to his house very soon.
“He has a birthday coming up,” he said. “We will certainly be willing to slide by.”
Once the COVID-19 pandemic is over and social distancing is no longer a concern, Beau could be in for an even bigger treat.
“We’ll let him get in the truck and explore a little bit, absolutely,” Hall said.
“It is incredible to live in such a wonderful community where its service means the most to the littlest of ones,” Cameron Bolton said in her email to The Star.
“Our folks love to do stuff like that,” Hall said. “A lot of times, we think nobody sees what we’re doing, but this really highlights that people are watching. It’s a good thing.”
He is adorable.
