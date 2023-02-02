BRIDGEWATER — A year after the fatal shooting at Bridgewater College, themes of strength, resiliency and community still hold true at the small, liberal arts college, its president said.
“I think we take less for granted,” Bridgewater College president David Bushman said. “We recognize the great value of this community and the relationships we have.”
On Feb. 1, 2022, a man shot and killed Bridgewater College police officer John Painter, 55, of Grottoes, and campus safety officer Vashon “J.J.” Jefferson, 48, of Bridgewater, on campus.
In the days and months that followed, community members rallied around the campus, offering support to those affected.
“We had a lot of people walking with us within the past year,” Bushman said.
Painter And Jefferson’s Legacy
Jefferson and Painter gave the ultimate sacrifice to the Bridgewater College community, Bushman said.
“They cared enough about this community and the people here, and they made a promise to keep us safe, and they did,” he said.
At Bridgewater College, the relationship students and faculty have with public safety officers is different compared to one at a larger university, he said. Jefferson and Painter were known as the “dynamic duo” on campus.
“They were our friends,” Bushman said. “They were here to protect us.”
To remember the fallen officers, Bridgewater College has established the John Painter and Vashon “J.J.” Jefferson Memorial Student Support Fund. Construction is underway for a permanent memorial site in the walkway between Memorial Hall and Flory Hall.
“When times were tough, this community showed its best qualities,” Bushman said. “We came together. We continue to do the things John and J.J. valued so highly.”
The town of Bridgewater will hold a sunset ceremony at the Oakdale Park Memorial Garden tonight at 5:38 p.m. At the ceremony, town officials will unveil a plaque honoring the fallen officers.
Mayor Ted Flory, a 1970 Bridgewater College graduate, said the best way to heal is as a community.
“While we have healed and in some ways moved on, it will always be a fresh wound,” Flory said.
The residents that he has spoken to want to support each other and be supported when remembering the shooting, Flory said.
‘Proud To Be An Eagle’
There has always been a sense of community at Bridgewater College, senior Nathan Good said, but after the shooting, he felt a greater sense of community.
“People who are strangers to you can ultimately be there for one another and work as a community, even if you might not have realized that community was there,” said Good, of Grottoes.
Good said he was in Memorial Hall when the shooting took place. Immediately after the shooting, he said he was in shock.
Good, now editor of Bridgewater College’s student newspaper, BCVoice, wrote down his feelings as a way to cope with the incident. On Feb. 11, 2022, he wrote an editorial titled, “Moving on vs. Moving Forwards.”
In the editorial, Good urged his classmates to honor Jefferson and Painter’s lives and to keep processing and talking about what happened. Good urged students to be there for each other, not just for the remainder of the semester, but for the rest of their time in college and in their lives after college.
He developed a bond with his classmates that survived the shooting with him.
They “bonded in a way that was so much stronger,” Good said. “We’re moving forward, but not moving past what happened.”
As classes graduate from Bridgewater College and new students come in, the shooting is something the Bridgewater community will always remember, he said.
“I’m proud to be an eagle,” he said.
Sense Of Gratitude
The incident reinforced the importance of relationships, and how deep those relationships can be, Bushman said.
“It helped remind me of the things that are important,” Bushman said.
He said a third-party firm analyzed the college’s response on Feb. 1 and returned a “very positive report.” The review didn’t recommend any specific changes. The report was a validation of existing procedures, Bushman said.
“Campus police and safety are here to protect this community and that’s exactly what they did,” he said.
Another indicator of support from the students, the spring-to-fall student return rate was the highest it’s been in five years, Bushman said.
“This is why people want to come to this college ... the strength of the community and the quality of people here,” Bushman said.
Bushman said some of his colleagues were impressed with how Bridgewater College handled the shooting. The outpouring of support from the local area impressed colleagues, Bushman said.
“I hope we never have to rely on that depth of support, but we know it’s there,” Bushman said. “[The shooting is] part of our identity and history for forever, but I think it points out the best of our community.”
Staff writer Laura Boaggio contributed to this report.
