WINCHESTER — The heat wave is over, but it didn’t go down without a fight.
A wave of powerful thunderstorms swept through the Northern Shenandoah Valley on Monday afternoon, bringing cool air that brought an end to a weeklong streak of temperatures in the middle to upper 90s.
National Weather Service meteorologist Luis Rosa said he had not received any reports of injuries or fatalities in the Winchester area caused by the prolonged heat.
But a man apparently drowned around 2 p.m. Monday in Winchester’s Town Run after a heavy thunderstorm turned the waterway into a torrent of water. (See story on Page A1)
The flash flood occurred less than 24 hours after powerful wind gusts from a Sunday afternoon storm damaged trees and structures in Stephens City and along Apple Pie Ridge Road in Frederick County.
At the Burger King at 1145 Aylor Road near Stephens City, a tall sign that beckoned passing motorists on Interstate 81 was gone, as was a metal overhang from the north side of the building. The wind-damaged materials were placed next to a large trash container behind the restaurant.
Next door, an entrance sign for the McDonald’s parking lot was partially obscured by numerous tree limbs and branches that had been knocked to the ground.
Frederick County Emergency Management Coordinator Chester T. Lauck said Sunday’s storms didn’t cause major damage.
“I think we fared pretty well,” he said.
Lauck’s department was standing by to respond to any incidents caused by additional storms on Monday afternoon and evening. Beyond that, he said, “We’re looking at a pretty uneventful week, I hope.”
Rosa said more showers are possible today, but otherwise, temperatures should be in the upper 70s and lower 80s for the rest of the week.
For more information, visit the National Weather Service online at weather.gov.
