BOYCE — Five trucks, including two antique vehicles, were lost in a fire that destroyed a structure in Clarke County on Monday morning.
The blaze was reported around 10:45 a.m. in the 9100 block of Lord Fairfax Highway (U.S. 340) near Boyce. The cause was determined to be discarded ashes from a fireplace, according to county Emergency Services Director Wayne Whetsell.
"They caught the grass on fire first" and then some leaves, Whetsell said. "Then embers blew toward the barn" and apparently ignited it.
"One leaf led to another, I guess," said Charles Bowles, who owns the property along with his brother, Adam.
National Weather Service reports showed wind gusts above 20 mph during the morning.
The structure was declared a total loss, Whetsell said.
Nobody was injured in the fire, he said.
Charles Bowles described the structure as being more like a detached garage than a barn.
He and his brother have owned the property since their father, Wilson Bowles, died about two years ago. The elder Bowles was 88.
One of the antique vehicles destroyed was a 1969 Chevrolet truck. Charles Bowles estimated its value at $8,000 to $10,000.
The other was a 1959 Ford truck. Someone was to come and estimate its value later this week, Charles Bowles said.
"My dad pretty much kept them running his whole life," he said of the vehicles. "We (he and Adam) were trying to figure out what to do with them."
Charles Bowles, who runs Time Traveler Toys and Collectibles in downtown Winchester, said the structure was insured but he didn't know if the vehicles were.
He said Adam Bowles lives at the property and it will be his brother's decision about whether to rebuild.
Firefighters from the Boyce, Enders and Blue Ridge fire companies, as well as crews from Frederick and Warren counties and Mount Weather, responded to the blaze. Whetsell said the last crew left the scene after about two hours.
The Clarke County Sheriff's Office also responded and assisted with traffic control, Chief Deputy Travis Sumption said.
