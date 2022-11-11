BERRYVILLE — Stuarts Draft did it to Clarke County again on Thursday night.
The fifth-seeded Cougars ended the No. 4 Eagles' season for the second straight year with a 35-14 win in the Region 2B quarterfinals at Feltner Stadium. A year ago, Stuarts Draft knocked off Clarke County in the semifinal round.
The Cougars (8-3) pitched a shutout and held the Eagles to just three first downs in the second half and advanced to next week's semifinals at No. 1 Strasburg (10-1). The Rams defeated No. 8 East Rockingham 42-0 on Thursday.
Stuarts Draft finished with just a 228-219 yard edge. But it was the Cougars that were opportunistic, producing big plays and taking advantage of Clarke County miscues.
The Eagles (7-4) had four turnovers and Stuarts Draft had none. Cougars quarterback Landon Graber rushed 21 times for 82 yards and three touchdowns and completed 8 of 16 passes for 102 yards and one TD to lead the offense.
"It was a game of missed opportunities for us," Clarke County coach Casey Childs said. "They took advantage of the opportunities we gave them and we did not take advantage of the opportunities they gave us."
The Eagles were without starters Matthew Sipe (quarterback and defensive back) and Will Booker (wing back and defensive back), and the Cougars defense held Clarke's leading rusher Kyler Darlington to 56 yards on 21 carries.
The Eagles' most costly turnover came on its first possession of the game.
On third-and-14, the Cougars rush forced a fumble on a pass attempt. Defensive back Bryce Bower scooped it up at the Eagles 25 and raced in untouched for an 7-0 lead at the 3:31 mark of the first quarter.
On the next possession, sophomore backup quarterback Tanner Sipe guided a five-play, 74-yard drive that tied the game. A 48-yard end around touchdown run by Wyatt Palmer and a Chris LeBlanc extra point with 24 seconds remaining in the first quarter made it 7-7.
Stuarts Draft answered on its next drive on a fourth-and-7 play. Graber launched a jump ball towards the end zone, and his receiver Dane Altis was able to pull it down from an Eagles defender and score to make it 14-7 less than a minute into the second quarter.
After a Clarke three-and-out, Graber capped a seven-play, 53-yard drive with a 17-yard run to make it 21-7 with 6:58 left in the half.
Clarke answered with an 11-play, 63-yard drive to make it 21-14. Darlington and Sipe combined for seven carries on the drive, but it was a huge 22-yard pass play from Sipe to Sam Goode on third-and-13 that saved the drive and set the Eagles up on the Cougars 2. Two plays later, Palmer took the ball in from two yards out.
In the second half Clarke had numerous opportunities to not only tie the game but possibly take the lead, but it was unable to cash in on any of them. The Eagles didn't pick up their first first down of the second half until there was only 7:16 left in the game. Their other two came on the last drive of the contest.
Going for the tying score early in the third quarter, Clarke fumbled in Cougars territory. The Eagles also dropped two potential interceptions that at the very least would have set them up in Cougars territory.
"I thought both the dropped interceptions would've been pick-sixes," Childs said.
Stuarts Draft pushed its advantage to 28-14 after tackling LeBlanc on a punt for a 17-yard loss. Three plays later, Graber scored from 19 yards out to make it 28-14 with 51 seconds left in the third quarter.
After stopping the Eagles on a fourth-and-3 from the Clarke County 35, Graber scored on a 1-yard run nine plays later to make it 35-14 with 7:49 left to all but wrap up the win.
Da'Shea Smith chipped in with 46 yards on 10 carries for Stuarts Draft.
Injuries have been an issue for Clarke County most of the season. Booker got banged up against Page County last week and Matthew Sipe missed his second straight game.
"The shorter week was terrible for us because we were hoping to get Will [Booker] back," Childs said. "I mean it really hurt us because our health has been an issue for about seven weeks. We just couldn't get some guys healthy unfortunately."
Childs said his team gave a great effort all season.
"I want to make this as clear as I can," Childs said. "I could not be more proud of kids. Kids were playing out of position for weeks. I can't say enough good things about our kids and the fact that we were able to win seven games and host a playoff game. We limped along the whole way."
Tanner Sipe led the Eagles with 73 yards rushing on 15 carries. He also completed four passes for 44 yards.
"Tanner is going to be really, really good," Childs said. "He's going to be a special player for us and I thought he played extremely well tonight."
