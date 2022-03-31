BERRYVILLE — A student athlete who appears to be having cardiac problems must immediately be removed from athletic activities.
That's according to a new policy adopted by the Clarke County School Board on first reading Monday night.
County school division Superintendent Chuck Bishop said the "Student Athlete Sudden Cardiac Arrest" policy is being enacted based on changes in state law. He told the board he doesn't know the reasoning behind the changes.
With the policy, "our role is to provide resources to primarily our student athletes about the symptoms that may lead to sudden cardiac arrest," he said.
The policy doesn't describe the symptoms. However, it states that in order to participate in extracurricular physical activities, student athletes and their parents/guardians must annually review information on the symptoms that the division will provide them.
They must then sign a statement acknowledging they received the information.
A student athlete removed from athletic activities cannot play again before being evaluated by a licensed health care provider and receiving written clearance to return to physical activity, the policy shows.
The superintendent will be responsible for reviewing the policy on a biennial basis and updating procedures to fulfill it.
School Board members didn't discuss the policy before voting unanimously to initially approve it. Therefore, the policy likely will be adopted on second reading — which will make it official — during the board's April 25 meeting.
All Clarke County Public Schools employees are trained in basic first aid and cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) as part of their license renewal procedures, Bishop noted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.