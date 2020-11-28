WINCHESTER — When 17-year-old James Wood High School student Klaire Orndorff decided to help her community, the biggest issue she had was figuring out which agency to assist at a time when every local nonprofit is struggling to survive with decreased donations and volunteers.
Her aunt came up with the winning suggestion: The Laurel Center at 402 N. Cameron St. in Winchester, which was founded in 1981 to provide free emergency shelter and services to victims of domestic and sexual violence in the Northern Shenandoah Valley.
Klaire’s aunt is Winchester Police Lt. Amanda R. Behan, who relies on The Laurel Center to provide support to the city’s women, children and men who are assaulted by an intimate partner or family member.
“She helped me a lot,” the high school senior said about Behan. “I really loved doing it.”
Klaire is a member of the Distributive Education Club of America (DECA) at James Wood, and currently serves as the club’s vice president of membership. This year, she was given the responsibility of organizing and overseeing her first community-service project.
“We got 356 items total,” Klaire said on Tuesday after helping to unload a truckload of donated supplies at The Laurel Center. “There’s laundry detergent, sheets, towels, water, snacks, drinks, soap, cleaning supplies, toilet paper, paper towels.”
Klaire said some of the items were given to her by donors, but most were purchased with $560 in financial donations from individuals and businesses, including Target and City National Bank.
“My mom and I, we went out and did all the shopping,” Klaire said.
“Getting a donation like this is particularly a blessing right now because of COVID,” said Faith Power, executive director of The Laurel Center. “It’s so difficult to find many of the items she gifted us. It takes a huge burden off of us.”
The Laurel Center, like every nonprofit organization in the country, has been profoundly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Power said donations have decreased, and she’s currently working with a reduced number of staff and volunteers to operate the facility.
“This is just a huge blessing,” she said while looking over the items delivered by Klaire and her parents, Lynsey and J.D. Orndorff. “Winchester’s such a giving, caring community.”
“I don’t know what drives her to do it, to be honest,” J.D. Orndorff said of his daughter’s generosity and compassion. “As parents, we’re very, very proud and excited for her.”
“She puts her heart and soul into it,” Lynsey Orndorff added.
Since Klaire’s donations were delivered right before Thanksgiving, Power said it gave the staff and clients of The Laurel Center a big reason to be thankful during an otherwise tumultuous year.
“I’m so grateful,” Power told Klaire. “I don’t want you leaving here today without truly understanding that you’ve made a difference.”
To learn more about The Laurel Center, visit thelaurelcenter.org. If you are in need of the center’s services, call its 24-hour hotline at 540-667-6466.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.