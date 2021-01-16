The following students were named to the Dean’s List for the fall semester at Bridgewater College:
• Kaitlyn C. Hilliker, a senior majoring in environmental science and economics, from Middletown;
• Hanna P. Horsman, a first-year majoring in liberal studies, from Stephens City;
• Jayden A. Johnson, a sophomore majoring in political science, from Winchester;
• Adam G. Lorfink, a sophomore majoring in psychology, from Winchester;
• Brianna G. Mathura, a senior majoring in family and consumer sciences, from Strasburg;
• Kasey H. McGill, a senior majoring in family and consumer sciences, from Stephens City;
• Madolin G. Neff, a sophomore majoring in health and exercise science, from Winchester;
• Christopher B. Pate, a sophomore majoring in biology, from Winchester.
◆
The following students were named to the Dean’s List for the fall semester at Eastern Mennonite University:
• Becca Boone, a photography, business administration, marketing major from Frederick County,
• Jesus Rojo-Trejo, a health & physical education, educationlicensure, preK-12 major from Winchester.
• Sheeba Henry, a senior professional studies major from Berryville, was named to the fall Dean’s List at Bob Jones University.
◆
The following students were named to the Dean’s List for the fall semester at Emory & Henry College:
• MaKayla Hardesty of Berryville,
• Grant Myers of Stephenson,
• Spencer Scott of Stephens City.
◆
Ethan Russell of Winchester was named to the Dean’s List for the fall semester at Mount St. Mary’s University.
◆
Nicholas Schwentker of Middletown was named to the Dean’s List for the fall semester at Gettysburg College.
◆
The following students were named to the Dean’s List for the fall semester at Slippery Rock University:
• Jessica Crandell from Boyce,
• Abigail Koeller from Winchester,
• Ashley Wilson from Berryville.
