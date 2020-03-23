• James S. Bridgeforth, of Winchester, has been named to the Dean’s List at Virginia Tech for the fall 2019 semester. He is a senior at the Pamplin College of Business.
• Ryan Coffelt, son of Ken and Kathy Coffelt, has been named to the President’s List at Shenandoah University for the Fall 2019 semester. The President’s List is the highest academic standard at Shenandoah University, honoring students who earn a GPA of 3.9 or higher.
• Christopher Will, of Winchester, has been named to the Dean’s List at James Madison University for the fall 2019 semester. He is majoring in biology.
