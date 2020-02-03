Olivia C. Dickens-Bowman has been named to the Dean’s List at Christopher Newport University in Newport News for the fall 2019 semester earning a 3.5 or better GPA carrying at least 12 credit hours. A third year senior, she is a sociology major with an emphasis in anthropology, communication and research and will graduate in May. She is a 2017 graduate of John Handley High School and the daughter of Janie Dickens-Bowman and Greg Bowman of Winchester.
♦
Lauren Morris, a 2016 graduate of John Handley High School, graduated summa cum laude from James Madison University’s School of Nursing in December.
