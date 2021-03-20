Shannon Kathryn Flanagan of Frederick County graduated from York College of Pennsylvania on Dec. 6. She earned a Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
Aaron Lewis of Winchester graduated from Georgia State University during the Fall 2020 semester, earning a Master of Science degree with a major in Computer Science.
Ryan McCarty of Frederick County graduated from Coastal Carolina University during the Dec. 11 commencement ceremony. He majored in marketing.
Mary Ming McDonald, a junior theater and communication studies major, has been named to the Dean’s List at Hollins University for the 2020 Fall Semester. She is the daughter of Bob and Claire McDonald of Winchester.
Chase Ervin of Berryville was named to the Dean’s List at The Citadel in South Carolina for the Fall 2020 semester.
AnneElyse DeArment, daughter of Drs. Damon and Nancy DeArment of Winchester, was named to the Dean’s List for the Fall 2020 semester at Wake Forest University. AnneElyse is a sophomore majoring in Political Science.
Natalie DeArment, daughter of Drs. Damon and Nancy DeArment of Winchester, was named to the Dean’s List for the Fall 2020 semester at the University of South Carolina. Natalie is a senior majoring in Journalism/Business.
Nicholas Schwentker of Middletown has been named to the Deans’ List at Gettysburg College for the Fall 2020 semester.
Philip Applegate of Winchester was named to the Dean’s List at Grove City College in Pennsylvania for the Fall 2020 semester.
Seth Wade of Winchester was named to the Dean’s List at Grove City College in Pennsylvania for the Fall 2020 semester.
Seth Mayo of Berryville was named to the Dean’s List at Wheaton College in Illinois for the Fall 2020 semester.
Joshua Crowley of Winchester has been named to the Dean’s List at Sherman College of Chiropractic in South Carolina for the Fall 2020 academic quarter.
Jordan Rehe of Boyce was named to the President’s List at Coastal Carolina University in South Carolina for the Fall 2020 semester.
William Hall of Middletown has been named to the Dean’s List at Frostburg State University in Maryland for the Spring 2020 semester.
Erica Haire of Frederick County was named to the Dean’s List for the Fall 2020 semester at Baldwin Wallace University in Ohio. She is majoring in theater acting and directing.
Madison Lazenby of Stephenson has been named to the Dean’s List at Hamilton College in New York for the 2020 Fall semester.
Kevin Konyar of Winchester was named to the Dean’s List at Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania for the Fall 2020 semester. He is majoring in Exercise Science.
Erica Haas of Middletown was named to the Dean’s List at Coastal Carolina University in South Carolina for the Fall 2020 semester. She is majoring in Intelligence & National Security Studies.
Riley Phelps of Frederick County, a Marine Science major, was named to the Dean’s List at Coastal Carolina University in South Carolina for the Fall 2020 semester.
Gabriel Palmateer of White Post has been named to the Dean’s List for the Fall 2020 semester at Becker College in Massachusetts. Palmateer is pursuing a Bachelor of Arts in Interactive Media Design, Game Design.
Bradley Sions of Cross Junction was named to the Dean’s List for the Fall semester at Potomac State College of West Virginia University.
Cody Shearer of Winchester was named to the Dean’s List for the Fall semester at Potomac State College of West Virginia University.
Rickey Smith of Winchester was named to the Dean’s List for the Fall semester at Potomac State College of West Virginia University.
Nicholas Schwentker of Middletown has been named to the Dean’s List for the Spring 2020 semester at Gettysburg College.
