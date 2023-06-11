James Morrison, native of Winchester and 2019 honors graduate of John Handley High School and the Mountain Vista Governor’s School, graduated from the United States Air Force Academy and was commissioned as a second lieutenant in the United States Air Force on June 1.
A Distinguished Academy Scholar, James earned both an electrical and computer engineering degree and an applied mathematics degree, and was recognized as the school's top ECE student.
Morrison will continue studies this fall at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, for a master's degreein aeronautical and astronautical eEngineering. He also was selected to attend the Test Pilot School (Edward's Air Force Base) as a flight test engineer following MIT.
He is son of John and Diane Morrison.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.